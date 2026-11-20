SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 November 2026 – Ancileo, a travel insurance technology company, has just introduced Felt CoverageTM, a new category of travel insurance experience, and launched the first platform built to deliver it. Felt CoverageTM is travel insurance that travellers experience throughout their trip, not only when they make a claim.

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