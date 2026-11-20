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Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Dar Global and The Trump Organization have formally launched a QAR2.5 billion ($700 million) residential and golf development in Qatar, presenting the project to international investors at an event in Palm Beach, Florida.

The London-listed developer said Trump International Simaisma would combine beachfront villas, an 18-hole championship golf course and private leisure facilities. The unveiling at Mar-a-Lago on Thursday marked a further commercial step for a project whose initial villa sales began in October.

The development centres on Trump Residences, a gated collection of three-, four- and five-bedroom villas overlooking the Gulf and the golf course. Dar Global said the properties would provide access to the beach, while the adjoining Trump International Golf Club would include a members-only clubhouse and beach club.

A private community centre is also planned, with sports, recreation and wellness facilities. Earlier project information identified tennis and padel courts among the proposed amenities. The latest announcement did not specify the precise number of homes or provide a revised construction timetable. It also provided no separate valuation for the golf club, residential component or associated facilities, leaving the allocation of the headline investment figure undisclosed.

Dar Global had opened sales for an initial release of three- and five-bedroom villas on October 1, with prices starting at QAR5 million. Its October announcement envisaged site work beginning in early 2027 and completion by the end of 2030. Those dates remain targets rather than confirmed delivery commitments. Buyers will therefore be assessing a scheme being sold ahead of construction, rather than an established residential community with facilities already operating.

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Ziad El Chaar, chief executive of Dar Global, said the Palm Beach presentation reflected the companies' established partnership and demand for branded residences. He said they saw scope to expand their portfolio across the region, while continuing to seek sites for high-end residential developments.

Eric Trump, executive vice-president of The Trump Organization, described the Qatar scheme as an addition to the group's international property portfolio, combining championship golf with residential accommodation. The companies have not disclosed detailed ownership arrangements, projected revenues or the commercial terms under which the Trump name is being used for this development.

The launch comes as Dar Global proceeds with sales and construction preparations despite uncertainty caused by the regional conflict. El Chaar said this week that the developer intended to mobilise contractors by the end of the year, while maintaining its plans for the project.

He indicated that the development would comprise approximately 450 to 500 villas, with prices ranging from about $1 million to $5 million. Early buyers could receive their homes by 2030, he said. These estimates offer a broader indication of the planned scale than the company's formal launch statement, which omitted unit numbers.

Simaisma lies about 40 kilometres north of Doha and forms part of a larger coastal development led by Qatari Diar, the state-backed property company. An agreement announced in April 2025 brought Dar Global into the masterplan to develop the Trump-branded golf course and residential community.

The partnership covers approximately 790,000 square metres within the wider eight-million-square-metre Simaisma scheme. The overall masterplan also envisages hotels, tourism and entertainment facilities, retail and dining areas, a marina and a theme park. Those elements belong to the broader destination rather than exclusively to the Trump-branded project.

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For investors, the latest event represents a marketing milestone rather than the opening of a completed resort. The golf course, villas and club facilities remain under development, and the companies have not announced an operating date for the golf club. Nor has the developer publicly identified any completed first phase.

Dar Global is the international property development arm of Saudi Arabia's Dar Al Arkan. Its collaboration with The Trump Organization extends to projects elsewhere in the Gulf, although the Qatar scheme is being marketed as a distinct beachfront residential and golfing destination.

The developer said its portfolio carried a gross development value of $23 billion as of June 30, 2026. Gross development value measures the estimated value of projects in a development pipeline and should not be confused with realised revenue or profits.

The original agreement with Qatari Diar envisaged the golf and villa development as one component of Simaisma's planned waterfront district. The surrounding scheme includes a proposed 650,000-square-metre theme park known as Land of Legends, alongside hospitality, leisure and marina facilities.