Anthropic Shares Finish Above Offer Price After Nasdaq Debut Arabian Post
The maker of Claude finished its first Nasdaq session at $97.17, compared with the $83 price set for its shares on Wednesday. The stock opened at $111.50, a gain of about 34 per cent, before surrendering part of that advance as trading progressed.
The closing price valued Anthropic at approximately $1.77 trillion on a fully diluted basis, compared with the roughly $1.5 trillion valuation attached to its initial offering. The share price briefly lifted the company's implied value above $2 trillion during the session.
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