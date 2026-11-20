MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Anthropic shares closed 17 per cent above their offering price on Thursday after the artificial intelligence developer completed the largest initial public offering in stock market history.

The maker of Claude finished its first Nasdaq session at $97.17, compared with the $83 price set for its shares on Wednesday. The stock opened at $111.50, a gain of about 34 per cent, before surrendering part of that advance as trading progressed.

The closing price valued Anthropic at approximately $1.77 trillion on a fully diluted basis, compared with the roughly $1.5 trillion valuation attached to its initial offering. The share price briefly lifted the company's implied value above $2 trillion during the session.

<p>Anthropic raised approximately $81.3 billion by selling 980 million shares, eclipsing the previous initial public offering record established by SpaceX earlier this year. The transaction represented a significant test of institutional demand for a major generative artificial intelligence company amid questions about the industry's soaring investment requirements.</p> <p>Trading under the symbol ANT, Anthropic became the first major developer of frontier artificial intelligence models to list on a public exchange. Its debut provides investors with a direct way to own shares in a business developing advanced language models and competing for corporate spending on artificial intelligence services.</p> <p>The offering was priced above the company's earlier indicated range of $70 to $78 per share. Of the shares offered, approximately 956.4 million were sold by Anthropic itself, while existing shareholders sold about 23.6 million. The company will not receive proceeds from the portion sold by existing holders.</p> <p>The distinction matters because only proceeds from newly issued shares become available to finance Anthropic's operations, infrastructure commitments and business expansion. The company also granted underwriters an option to purchase another 147 million shares within 30 days, potentially increasing the total amount raised if exercised.</p> See also Democrats secure Senate majority after Republican election losses <p>Despite the strong opening, the retreat from the first traded price illustrated the difficulty of valuing artificial intelligence developers whose revenues are growing rapidly but whose computing costs remain considerable. Thursday's broader equity market weakness also tempered the significance of the company's first-day gains.</p> <iframe class="ap-between-posts-ad-frame" src="" title="Advertisement" loading="eager" scrolling="no" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin"> <p>Anthropic's prospectus showed revenue of $33.24 billion for the nine months ended September 30, compared with $2.55 billion during the corresponding period of 2025. The increase reflected higher use of its models, enterprise subscriptions and consumption-based services, according to the company's financial disclosures.</p> <p>The same filing disclosed compute and infrastructure expenses of $18.81 billion during those nine months, against $4.38 billion a year earlier. Although those costs declined sharply as a proportion of revenue, their absolute increase highlighted the financial demands of operating and improving sophisticated artificial intelligence systems.</p> <p>Anthropic identified growing adoption among business customers as an important contributor to sales. The number of customers generating at least $100,000 in revenue over a trailing twelve-month period exceeded 11,900 at September's end, compared with more than 950 a year earlier.</p> <p>A substantial proportion of sales comes through cloud service providers, linking the company's growth to commercial partnerships and distribution arrangements. Its prospectus stated that such marketplaces accounted for approximately 44 per cent of revenue in the first nine months of 2026.</p> <p>The listing also brings greater public scrutiny of Anthropic's governance, spending and commercial performance. Investors will be able to assess its financial disclosures alongside the performance of established technology companies supplying the chips, data centres and cloud capacity required for advanced models.</p> See also Technology shares plunge as Nasdaq enters correction <p>The flotation follows a period of volatility in technology shares as investors reassessed valuations associated with artificial intelligence infrastructure spending. Anthropic's sizeable fundraising demonstrated demand for its equity, although the decline from its opening price showed that demand did not translate into uninterrupted buying throughout the session.</p> <p>Alongside the public issue, Anthropic disclosed agreements for a $26 billion private placement involving companies including Google, Microsoft, Nvidia, AMD, Broadcom and Micron. The commitments involve a class of shares and underline the relationships between the model developer and businesses supplying computing infrastructure or distributing its products.</p> <p>Those arrangements also mean investors must distinguish capital raised in the public offering from commitments negotiated privately with partners, which carry separate terms.</p> <p>The company said the offering was expected to close on November 20, subject to customary conditions. Its shares were admitted to the Nasdaq Global Select Market, and the public sale included stock from certain existing shareholders as well as newly issued shares.</p> <h2></h2>