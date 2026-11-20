Italiano it Centri dati consumeranno il 10% dell'elettricità in Svizzera Original Read more: Centri dati consumeranno il 10% dell'elettricità in Svi

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The growth of artificial intelligence (AI) and digitalisation will significantly increase the energy requirements of data centres in Switzerland. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Data centres will need 10% of Swiss electricity by 20250 This content was published on November 20, 2026 - 08:50 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

By 2050, this infrastructure could consume between 2.5 and 7 terawatt-hours (TWh) of electricity per year, accounting for up to 10% of projected national consumption.

This is according to a study carried out by the Association of Swiss Electricity Companies (AES) in collaboration with the consultancy firm Deloitte. In 2024, according to previous research, data centres had consumed around 2.1 TWh, equivalent to 3.6% of national electricity demand.

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