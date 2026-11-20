Data Centres Will Need 10% Of Swiss Electricity By 20250
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Centri dati consumeranno il 10% dell'elettricità in Svizzera
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Read more: Centri dati consumeranno il 10% dell'elettricità in Svi
By 2050, this infrastructure could consume between 2.5 and 7 terawatt-hours (TWh) of electricity per year, accounting for up to 10% of projected national consumption.
This is according to a study carried out by the Association of Swiss Electricity Companies (AES) in collaboration with the consultancy firm Deloitte. In 2024, according to previous research, data centres had consumed around 2.1 TWh, equivalent to 3.6% of national electricity demand.More More Swiss AI Swiss researchers push to make AI data centres more sustainable
This content was published on Jul 21, 2026 Researchers in Switzerland are developing solutions to reduce the growing energy and water demands of AI data centres. Will it be enough?Read more: Swiss researchers push to make AI data centres more sustai
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