Deutsch de Der Spagat der Schweizer Diplomatie in Afghanistan Original Read more: Der Spagat der Schweizer Diplomatie in Afghan Français fr Le regard porté sur l'Afghanistan depuis le bureau de coopération suisse à Kaboul Read more: Le regard porté sur l'Afghanistan depuis le bureau de coopération suisse à K

MENAFN - Swissinfo) At the reopened Swiss humanitarian office in Kabul, officials are exploring how to get much-needed aid to Afghan people without legitimising their Taliban rulers. An independent expert says helping the population in future may ultimately require a more pragmatic political approach. This content was published on November 20, 2026 - 09:00 9 minutes Julian Busch, Kabul

When the Taliban took control of Kabul in August 2021, staff at the Swiss cooperation office did not have much time to react. Run by the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC), the office coordinated Switzerland's aid programmes in Afghanistan. The remaining Swiss personnel were swiftly evacuated by the foreign ministry, while the SDC continued its aid programmes remotely, first from Bern and later from Islamabad, Pakistan.

The international community largely turned its back on Taliban rulers after they seized power. Western countries in particular made diplomatic recognition contingent on respect for human rights – especially for women and girls – and the formation of a government representing all sections of Afghan society.

Since 2025, Switzerland has been among the first European states to have returned to Afghanistan. In what was once the diplomatic district of Kabul, heavy iron doors lead through a small security checkpoint into the compound of its aid office. Outside, high concrete walls shield the compound from the street, where Taliban guards check the papers of motorists and pedestrians passing by.

Inside, the Swiss head of mission Eric Marclay and his deputy, Pamela Stathakis, sit down with Swissinfo at a small conference table.“We have re-established our presence in Kabul with the aim of responding to the humanitarian and basic needs of the Afghan population,” Marclay says. Since March 2025, five Swiss and ten Afghan staff have been in Kabul, working to deliver aid, support access to essential services, and help people earn a living. Their priority is those most at risk, particularly women, girls and displaced people.

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