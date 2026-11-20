MENAFN - Swissinfo) Next-generation quantum computers will soon have the ability to bypass existing cybersecurity measures – but few firms in the financial sector are taking action to prepare defences. This content was published on November 20, 2026 - 09:00 4 minutes Daniel Glaus, SRF

It is a race against time and no one knows exactly how much time is left. Two, three, four years? According to experts,“Q-Day” is set to happen around the year 2030. This is when quantum computers will be able to crack conventional encryption.

This threatens e-banking, health data and confidential communications – the very foundations of economies.

The public sector and companies must therefore make their systems quantum-secure by switching to systems and devices that can withstand a quantum-based attack.

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