By 2030, Quantum Computers Could Crack Current Encryption
It is a race against time and no one knows exactly how much time is left. Two, three, four years? According to experts,“Q-Day” is set to happen around the year 2030. This is when quantum computers will be able to crack conventional encryption.
This threatens e-banking, health data and confidential communications – the very foundations of economies.
The public sector and companies must therefore make their systems quantum-secure by switching to systems and devices that can withstand a quantum-based attack.More More Swiss AI A Swiss scientific achievement that's totally random
This content was published on Jun 15, 2026 Encryption systems rely on“random” numbers, but conventional computers can't generate them perfectly. New research at the Swiss federal technology institute ETH Zurich shows that quantum physics can.Read more: A Swiss scientific achievement that's totally r
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