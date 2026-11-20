Italiano it Commercio di materie prime meno dinamico nel 2025 Original Read more: Commercio di materie prime meno dinamico nel

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The commodities trade in Switzerland contracted in 2025. Companies operating in the sector generated value added of CHF17.1 billion, down 10.8% on 2024. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss commodity trading profits contracted in 2025 This content was published on November 20, 2026 - 09:07 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

The sector has thus seen its contribution to the national economy fall from 2.3% to 2% of gross domestic product (GDP).

+ Commodity trading in Switzerland, explained

The Federal Statistical Office (FSO) states that these results were primarily influenced by the climate of considerable uncertainty and the mixed trend in commodity prices, with some markets characterised by significant fluctuations.

Company performance varied widely, partly due to differences in the products traded, target markets, strategies adopted and margins achieved.

The sector remains highly concentrated both geographically and by type of activity. The canton of Geneva remains Switzerland's main hub for the commodities trade, generating 60.6% of total value added. It is followed by Zug, Vaud, Ticino and Zurich.

More More War & peace Iran war: Switzerland expects bumper tax from oil traders

This content was published on Apr 9, 2026 Geneva and Swiss government expect tax windfall from commodity traders as oil prices soar.

Read more: Iran war: Switzerland expects bumper tax from oil tr