Swiss Commodity Trading Profits Contracted In 2025
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Commercio di materie prime meno dinamico nel 2025
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Read more: Commercio di materie prime meno dinamico nel
The sector has thus seen its contribution to the national economy fall from 2.3% to 2% of gross domestic product (GDP).
+ Commodity trading in Switzerland, explained
The Federal Statistical Office (FSO) states that these results were primarily influenced by the climate of considerable uncertainty and the mixed trend in commodity prices, with some markets characterised by significant fluctuations.
Company performance varied widely, partly due to differences in the products traded, target markets, strategies adopted and margins achieved.
The sector remains highly concentrated both geographically and by type of activity. The canton of Geneva remains Switzerland's main hub for the commodities trade, generating 60.6% of total value added. It is followed by Zug, Vaud, Ticino and Zurich.More More War & peace Iran war: Switzerland expects bumper tax from oil traders
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