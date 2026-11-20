Switzerland Outlines Future Model For Chairing OSCE
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Schweiz unterbreitet Dreijahrespaket für künftige OSZE-Vorsitze
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Read more: Schweiz unterbreitet Dreijahrespaket für künftige OSZE-Vor
At a special session in Vienna, Switzerland presented a 'three-year package' for future chairs from 2027 to 2029.
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A broad majority of the 57 participating states supported the proposal by the current OSCE chair and Swiss foreign minister, Ignazio Cassis. The model is intended to improve predictability and ensure a regional balance in the chairmanships.
Armenia, Azerbaijan, Norway and Austria have put themselves forward to assume a future chairmanship. Cyprus and Georgia reaffirmed their existing candidacies, although, according to the Swiss foreign ministry, no agreement has yet been reached on these. Further negotiations are needed to find a consensus.More More Foreign Affairs Switzerland convenes OSCE states to decide 2027 chairmanship
This content was published on Nov 18, 2026 Switzerland calls OSCE states to seek consensus on the 2027 chairmanship in Vienna.Read more: Switzerland convenes OSCE states to decide 2027 chairma
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