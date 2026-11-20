Deutsch de Schweiz unterbreitet Dreijahrespaket für künftige OSZE-Vorsitze Original Read more: Schweiz unterbreitet Dreijahrespaket für künftige OSZE-Vor

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Several countries are lining up to chair the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) at the end of Switzerland's term in office. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Switzerland outlines future model for chairing OSCE This content was published on November 20, 2026 - 09:54 1 minute Keystone-SDA

At a special session in Vienna, Switzerland presented a 'three-year package' for future chairs from 2027 to 2029.

+ How is the OSCE actually faring?

A broad majority of the 57 participating states supported the proposal by the current OSCE chair and Swiss foreign minister, Ignazio Cassis. The model is intended to improve predictability and ensure a regional balance in the chairmanships.

Armenia, Azerbaijan, Norway and Austria have put themselves forward to assume a future chairmanship. Cyprus and Georgia reaffirmed their existing candidacies, although, according to the Swiss foreign ministry, no agreement has yet been reached on these. Further negotiations are needed to find a consensus.

More More Foreign Affairs Switzerland convenes OSCE states to decide 2027 chairmanship

This content was published on Nov 18, 2026 Switzerland calls OSCE states to seek consensus on the 2027 chairmanship in Vienna.

Read more: Switzerland convenes OSCE states to decide 2027 chairma