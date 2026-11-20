Asia Week Ahead: Bok Rate Decision, Data From China, Taiwan, Japan
China's October domestic activity data disappoints across the board
Asia Outlook 2027: Growth broadens, capital gets selectiveKorea: BOK expected to hike rates by 25bp
The Bank of Korea is expected to raise its policy rate by 25bp to 3.25% on Wednesday, marking the third hike of the current tightening cycle. Inflation remains above target, with both headline and core CPI holding at 2.8% year-on-year in October, while robust semiconductor exports continue to underpin growth. At the same time, a moderation in household credit growth suggests earlier rate hikes are beginning to tighten financial conditions.China: Industrial profits recovery remains uneven
China will release October industrial profits on Friday. While profits have generally recovered over 2026, the rebound remains uneven. Gains have been concentrated in AI- and electronics-related industries and upstream commodity producers, while automakers, construction-linked sectors, and many consumer-facing manufacturers continue to face significant pressure. Soft domestic demand is likely to keep these sectors under pressure in the October data.Taiwan: Technology supports industrial production growth
Taiwan will release October industrial production data. We expect output growth to accelerate to 22.0% YoY, driven primarily by continued strength in the technology sector. Outside of tech, however, activity is likely to remain more subdued. A strong reading would reinforce expectations for solid economic growth in the fourth quarter.Japan: Tokyo inflation expected to strengthen
Japan will release November Tokyo CPI data on Thursday. Consensus forecasts headline inflation to accelerate to 3.1% YoY from 2.8% in October, while core inflation is expected to rise to 2.9% YoY from 2.6%. A broadly in-line reading would suggest underlying price pressures remain firm and reinforce our expectations for a Bank of Japan rate hike in December.Key events in Asia next week
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