MENAFN - KNN India)India and Indonesia held the second meeting of the Working Group on Trade and Investment (WGTI) at Vanijya Bhawan, New Delhi, to discuss bilateral trade, market access issues and cooperation across key sectors.

Bilateral trade between the two countries stood at USD 24.78 billion in FY 2025-26. Indonesia accounted for 19.30 per cent of India's trade with ASEAN, making it India's second-largest trading partner in the regional bloc.

India highlighted export opportunities in pharmaceuticals, vaccines, medical devices, automobiles and components, machinery, dairy, rice, spices, electronics, and solar and energy-related products.

The discussions covered market access for peanuts, horticultural products, buffalo meat and frozen shrimp, along with approval of establishments, halal certification, standards for tyres and automobiles, registration of pharmaceuticals and AYUSH products, and local content requirements in electronics.

India proposed designating contact points in relevant agencies to address exporters' concerns within specified timelines. Indonesia raised issues relating to market access for agricultural products and India's Quality Control Orders.

Both sides discussed cooperation in services, including recognition of professional qualifications, mobility of professionals, social security, digital services, health, education and tourism. India also raised the early conclusion of the review of the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA).

Other areas discussed included customs cooperation, critical minerals and mining, local currency settlement, linking India's UPI with Indonesia's QRIS payment system, banking and insurance, renewable energy, green hydrogen, biofuels, fertilisers, and port and air connectivity.

The meeting was co-chaired by Amit Verma, Joint Secretary in the Department of Commerce, and Basaria Tiara Desika L. Gaol, Director of Bilateral Negotiation at Indonesia's Ministry of Trade.

The meeting was the first since the inaugural WGTI meeting in August 2021. The next meeting will be held in Indonesia.

(KNN Bureau)

