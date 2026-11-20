MENAFN - KNN India)Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Japan's Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi held bilateral talks in Tokyo on November 19, 2026, and discussed cooperation in military training, maritime security, defence equipment and technology.

The two ministers welcomed the signing of a Letter of Intent (LoI) on the use of firing ranges in India by Japan's Self-Defense Forces. The arrangement will allow Japanese forces to conduct live-fire training in India, including training involving surface-to-ship missiles. Both sides agreed to expedite coordination for its implementation.

They reviewed progress under the Memorandum of Arrangement on Maritime Security Cooperation signed in August 2026. A working group headed at the Joint Secretary/Director General level will take forward discussions on mine counter-measures capabilities and the possibility of joint development in naval shipbuilding and design.

The two sides also agreed to work towards facilitating information sharing between the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and the Indian Navy.

The ministers discussed joint military exercises, including Malabar 2026, involving India, Japan, the United States and Australia, and the Japan-India Maritime Exercise JAIMEX26, both conducted in Japan in November. They also agreed to expand exchanges between their Special Operations Forces.

On defence equipment and technology, the ministers discussed early conclusion of the arrangements related to the UNICORN project and India's Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) by February 2027.

They also agreed to advance research and development cooperation between India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Japan's Acquisition, Technology and Logistics Agency (ATLA) in missile and defence technologies.

Cooperation between the two air services in Air Domain Awareness was also discussed. The working group will follow up on related discussions.

The ministers further discussed bilateral and multilateral defence cooperation, including trilateral cooperation, in the Indo-Pacific region.

(KNN Bureau)

