MENAFN - KNN India)The Ministry of Steel has invited companies and industry associations to submit issues related to steel imports ahead of an open house scheduled for November 25, 2026, in New Delhi.

The meeting will focus on issues concerning the Steel Import Monitoring System (SIMS), SARAL SIMS and exemptions from Quality Control Orders (QCOs).

The open house will be held from 11 am to 5 pm at the Steel Room, 3rd Floor, GPOA-3, Netaji Nagar. Organisations seeking to participate must email by 6 pm on November 22 to receive a confirmed time slot.

The email should include the organisation's name, industry and product category, details of the issue in not more than 50 words, and any relevant SIMS, SARAL SIMS or QCO exemption application reference. Participants must also provide their names, designations, mobile numbers and email addresses.

The ministry has stated that third-party representation will not be permitted and only one representative from each organisation can attend. Walk-in participation will not be allowed. Confirmed time slots will be communicated by email.

(KNN Bureau)

