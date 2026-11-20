MENAFN - USA Art News) Christie's concluded New York's fall auction week onwith asale of 21st-century art at its Rockefeller Center salesroom. Thesale was headlined by a Jean-Michel Basquiat painting, which sold for, falling slightly below its low estimate.

The auction included 20 works from the collection of Antonio Homem, the longtime director of Sonnabend Gallery, totaling $41.9 million to benefit their foundation. Additionally, 10 works from the estate of New York philanthropist Agnes Gund, who passed away last year, brought in $25.7 million. Prior to the sale, works by Jeff Koons and Ed Ruscha, estimated at up to $11 million combined, were withdrawn. The revised pre-sale estimate for the auction ranged between $126 million and $192 million, though the evening's hammer total reached $117.7 million. Christie's secured buyers for 51 lots during the two-hour sale, achieving a sell-through rate of 91 percent. Works by John Currin, William Eggleston, Wade Guyton, Gerhard Richter, and Yayoi Kusama did not find buyers.

Several prominent advisors, including Erica Barrish, Amy Cappellazzo, Ralph DeLuca, and Gabriela Palmieri, were present, alongside dealers such as Marianne Boesky, Jeanne Greenberg Rohatyn, and Christophe Van de Weghe. However, a noticeable number of empty seats contributed to a subdued atmosphere after a lengthy week of sales. The auction began with the first 19 lots, all from the Sonnabend collection, failing to exceed their estimates. Bidding intensified only on the final item from that group, Jean Prouvé's Table“Centrale” (“Trapèze”), petit modèle. This piece sold after five minutes of bidding, with Sara Friedlander, Christie's chairman of postwar and contemporary art in the Americas, securing it for $1.3 million on the hammer, or $1.7 million with fees, against a $700,000–$1 million estimate. Overall, 10 of the 20 Sonnabend lots hammered below their estimates. The Sonnabend collection ultimately hammered for $33.4 million, or $41.9 million with fees, against a pre-sale estimate of $35.25 million to $53.15 million (excluding the withdrawn Koons work, Wild Boy and Puppy).

Among the notable Sonnabend works was Andy Warhol's 1962 painting Campbell's Soup Can (Turkey Noodle), which carried an estimate of $6–$8 million. Adrien Meyer, global head of private sales and the auctioneer for Tuesday evening's 20th-century sale, secured the work for $7.3 million on the hammer, totaling $9 million with fees. Roy Lichtenstein's Large Spool (1963) also came from the Sonnabend collection. This nearly six-foot-high work had been off the market since its acquisition by the Sonnabends from Leo Castelli Gallery four years after its creation. Its sale coincides with a major Lichtenstein retrospective at New York's Whitney Museum of American Art. Auctioneer Yu-Ge Wang managed several absentee bids before Friedlander acquired it for her client with a $7 million bid, totaling $8.6 million with fees. The work's pre-sale estimate was $10 million to $15 million. Jeff Koons's six-foot-high sculpture Hulk (Friends), 2004–12, also from the Sonnabend collection, depicts the comic-book hero with small creatures on his shoulders and was estimated at $3.5–$5.5 million. It hammered for $3.3 million, or $4.15 million with fees, to Christie's Michael Baptist after only a few bids. (Koons also sold seven artworks at Christie's on Tuesday night, totaling $104 million.)

Bidding saw only marginal improvement as the sale progressed, largely remaining subdued. Even the top lot, Basquiat's 1983 painting Untitled (Leonardo and His Five Grotesque Heads), measuring seven feet square, generated limited enthusiasm. Wang opened bidding at $23 million, and a brief pause occurred before Ana Maria Celis, head of postwar and contemporary art, secured the painting, outbidding Alex Rotter, Christie's global president and global chairman of 20th- and 21st-century art. It hammered at $28 million and sold for $32.9 million with fees. The hammer price was just below its $30–$50 million estimate. This work, inspired by a Leonardo da Vinci sketch, had not been on the market for two decades. The seller likely made a substantial profit, given the artist's booming auction market, where all 83 of his paintings selling for over $10 million have done so since this work's last appearance. The large canvas, featuring the artist's characteristic scratchy messages and sketchy heads against an orange background, has significantly appreciated since its previous sales at Sotheby's London, fetching just over $400,000 in 2000 and $1.3 million five years later.

Vija Celmins's 1990 painting Untitled (Ocean) was one of the few lots to spark a genuine bidding war. From the Gund estate, where Gund acquired it the year it was painted, the work drew bids from Joanna Szymkowiak, head of private sales; Arco Yu, a Christie's Hong Kong specialist; and a bidder in the room. After four minutes of incremental bids, the room bidder won, securing it for a hammer price of $5.75 million, just under the $6 million low estimate. With fees, the total reached $7.1 million. The 10 Gund works performed better than those from the Sonnabend collection, hammering for $20.4 million against a pre-sale estimate of $16.95 million to $24.65 million. With fees, the total of $25.7 million slightly surpassed the high estimate.

The auction lacked a consistent rhythm. A 1990 Gerhard Richter painting, Abstraktes Bild, from the estate of legendary art dealer Marian Goodman, who represented the artist and bought the work that year, carried a $6 million to $8 million estimate but failed to sell after receiving no bids. Three lots later, another Abstraktes Bild, from 1991, measuring three feet square and dominated by red, blue, and green, generated a short contest between Friedlander and Rotter. Rotter ultimately won it with a $7.6 million bid, totaling $9.4 million with fees. Its pre-sale estimate was $7 million to $10 million.

Jeanne Greenberg Rohatyn told ARTnews that the estimates were“too high for this market.” She stated,“We need to readjust, and the houses need to be at the forefront of managing expectations.” Marianne Boesky concurred that estimates were too high and noted the low energy. She added,“The lots that were estimated too high were punished, and those estimated low were rewarded.”

On a more positive note, new records were set for Jim Nutt ( $1.1 million ), Antonio Santín ( $486,400 ), and Julia Jo ( $409,600 ). Jo's piece, a swirling abstraction of fiery oranges and yellows against cool blues and teals, was the night's final lot. Estimated at $30,000–$50,000, and sold to benefit the Coalition for the Homeless, this abstraction generated arguably the most spirited bidding of the evening. Wang opened bidding at $20,000, and it quickly escalated into the hundreds of thousands before going to a room bidder at a hammer price of $320,000, or $403,200 with fees.

We previously reported:

Christie's is set to auction works from media mogul Ted Turner's Western art collection, estimated at $20 million, with proceeds benefiting his foundation.

A painting by Wassily Kandinsky, Betonte Ecke (1922–23), sold for $85.8 million at Christie's New York, setting a new auction record for the artist.

The Whitney Museum of American Art is auctioning Willem de Kooning's Yellow River (1958) at Christie's for an estimated $12 million to $18 million.

Source: ARTnews