MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) Good Design Meets Good Care - OMRON Healthcare Wins Two German Design Awards 2027

KYOTO, Japan, Nov 20, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - OMRON Healthcare Co., Ltd. today announced that its Mesh Nebulizer NE-U300 and Ear Thermometer MC-E533 have each been named a Winner at the German Design Award 2027. Both products were honored in the Medical, Rehabilitation and Health Care category of the Excellent Product Design discipline.

The German Design Award is organized by the German Design Council, which was established in 1953. It is an internationally recognized design competition that celebrates excellence in product design, communications, and architecture. An independent international jury judges entries on criteria such as design quality and functionality.

The Mesh Nebulizer NE-U300 is designed to make home respiratory care easier and more affordable. Its innovative design simplifies every stage of inhalation therapy, from preparing the medication to inhaling it and cleaning the device. A magnetically detachable medication bottle, a wide bottle opening, and a simplified structure make the nebulizer easier to use while helping keep costs down, supporting wider access to respiratory care at home. The device is available in Europe, China, Asia-Pacific, and Brazil.







The Ear Thermometer MC-E533 was also recognized for its child-friendly design and ease of use. It provides quick temperature readings with minimal discomfort. With the sensor positioned at the tip of the probe, parents can easily take accurate measurements. Easy-to-press buttons and an alcohol-cleanable probe also make it convenient to use, eliminating the need for disposable probe covers. In addition, silent mode and a backlit display allow parents to check their child's temperature without disturbing them, even while they sleep. The device is available in Europe, China, Asia-Pacific, and India.

“Good design is about more than appearance,” said, Ms. Tamaki Ito, General Manager, Brand Experience Strategy Department, OMRON Healthcare Co., Ltd.“It means creating products that are accurate, intuitive, and easy to fit into everyday life. We are honored that these efforts have been recognized by the German Design Award, and we will continue to develop meaningful design solutions that help people around the world monitor and manage their health.”

About OMRON Healthcare

Committed to advancing health and empowering people worldwide to live life to the fullest, OMRON Healthcare is a global leader in the field of clinically proven, innovative medical equipment for home health monitoring and treatment. Aiming to realize its vision,“Going for ZERO, Preventive Care for the Health of Society,” the company develops products for cardiovascular condition management, respiratory care, and pain therapy. Building on this, it has introduced a new digital health ecosystem that bridges patients and healthcare professionals, helping to reduce cerebro-cardiovascular events, the worsening of respiratory diseases, and limitations caused by chronic pain.

With over 400 million units sold globally*, OMRON has established a leading global presence in home blood pressure monitoring. Throughout its history, OMRON Healthcare has striven to improve lives and contribute to a better society by developing innovations that help people prevent, treat, and manage their medical conditions, providing products and services in over 130 countries. OMRON Healthcare Group is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

* Cumulative sales of home-use digital blood pressure monitors worldwide. (as of September 2025)

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Source: OMRON HealthcareSectors: Healthcare & Pharm, MedTech, Manufacturing