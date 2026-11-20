MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar is accelerating its ambition to become a leading international hub for film production and storytelling, with new production incentives, strategic partnerships and an expanding portfolio of internationally recognised films driving the country's growing presence in the global cinema industry.

This was highlighted yesterday as the second edition of Doha Industry Days 2026 opened at Rosewood Doha, bringing together leading filmmakers, actors, studio executives, financiers and creative industry leaders for three days of discussions and collaboration.

Opening the event, Chairman of the Film Committee at Media City Qatar H E Hassan Al Thawadi highlighted significant progress achieved over the past year in developing Qatar's film industry and strengthening international partnerships.

He said the committee has moved from outlining its vision during the inaugural edition in 2025 to implementing initiatives aimed at attracting international productions, supporting regional filmmakers and developing Qatar's creative economy.

“A great deal has moved forward since we first set out this vision last year. What matters now is that we are beginning to see that ambition translate into films reaching audiences, productions coming to Qatar and partnerships moving into real development,” Al Thawadi said.

“The next phase is about building on that momentum: creating more opportunities for filmmakers and talent from our region, bringing more production into Qatar and developing stories that can travel around the world.”

Central to this progress is the Qatar Screen Production Incentive (QSPI), offering international productions rebates of up to 50 percent on qualifying expenditure in Qatar.

The programme provides a base rebate of 40 percent, with an additional incentive of up to 10 percent subject to eligibility requirements.

The initiative is already attracting productions to Doha, generating opportunities across the local film industry and supporting sectors including hospitality, transportation, catering and logistics.

Among the projects benefiting from the programme is C4R, a feature film with actress Noomi Rapace attached, which is filming in Doha this month.

Al Thawadi also highlighted the international success of Film Committee-supported productions, including James Gray's Paper Tiger, starring Adam Driver, Miles Teller and Scarlett Johansson, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival.

Other productions include Lebanese filmmaker Rami Kodeih's Furies, which premiered at Venice and was selected as Lebanon's submission for Best International Feature at the Academy Awards.

The committee also announced agreements with Egypt and Jordan aimed at strengthening regional film production, investment, talent development and cross-border collaboration.

Further expanding its international engagement, the committee has advanced relationships with major studios including Sony Pictures, NEON and Miramax.

A memorandum of understanding with Yango Play will explore the development, co-production and distribution of Arabic-language content.

Al Thawadi also announced plans for a feature film chronicling the life of Egyptian music icon Mohamed Mounir, popularly known as“El King.”

Meanwhile, the committee continues developing Caesar, a film based on Syrian whistleblower Farid Nada al-Madhan.

Organised in partnership with the Doha Film Institute and Doha Film Festival 2026, Doha Industry Days runs until November 21, featuring discussions on film financing, distribution, technology and the future of storytelling.