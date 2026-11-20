MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

DOHA: Celebrating India's cultural diversity while fostering greater people-to-people connections, Passage to India 2026 is set to strengthen cultural diplomacy and deepen the longstanding friendship between Qatar and India, bringing together communities through music, dance, art and cuisine.

The two-day Indian community festival, organised by the Indian Cultural Centre (ICC) in association with the Embassy of India, will be held on November 26 and 27 at the Ideal Indian School grounds, featuring a diverse programme showcasing India's cultural heritage.

Speaking at a press conference held at the Westin Doha Hotel in Doha yesterday, Ambassador of India to Qatar H E Dr. K Srikar Reddy said the festival was more than a cultural celebration, describing it as an opportunity to share India's extraordinary diversity with Qatar's multicultural society.

“Passage to India 2026 is not merely a festival but also a celebration of India's unity in diversity and our enduring friendship with Qatar,” he said.

Highlighting the importance of cultural exchanges in bilateral relations, the ambassador said people-to-people connections remained an important pillar of Qatar-India ties, which have evolved over centuries through maritime trade and strong personal relationships.

Ambassador Reddy said that the Indian community in Qatar, comprising more than 800,000 people, had earned goodwill through its contributions to Qatar's development and interactions with Qatari nationals and other communities.

Cultural events such as Passage to India, he said, could further strengthen mutual understanding and provide opportunities for people from different backgrounds to experience India's languages, traditions, arts and handicrafts.

Ambassador Reddy encouraged Qatari nationals and residents of other nationalities to attend the festival, adding that it would also help younger generations of Indians born and raised in Qatar connect with their cultural roots and learn about the country's regional diversity.

ICC President Manikantan AP said the opening day would feature a cultural parade representing 19 Indian states, with associations showcasing their respective heritage through traditional attire, banners and short cultural performances.

The programme will also include 15 dance performances representing different Indian states, presented by schools and dance institutions in Doha.

The second day will feature a fusion performance bringing together Kerala's Chenda Melam, Maharashtra's Dhol and Tamil Nadu's Parai, alongside large-scale group performances of Thiruvathira, Garba, Mohiniyattam, Kathak, Kummi and Kolattam.

Cultural pavilions representing various regions of India will also offer an immersive experience, showcasing the country's diverse cultures and rich heritage throughout the festival. More than 100 stalls featuring Indian food, handicrafts, traditional clothing and other cultural products will also be set up.

ICC Vice-President Shantanu Deshpande described Passage to India as arguably the biggest event organised by an expatriate community in Qatar, saying the festival was envisioned as a bridge between India and Qatar.

He said more than 2,000 performers were expected to participate in the cultural parade and dance programmes, with nearly 1,000 people involved in preparations behind the scenes.

The festival will also feature musical performances by Indian singers Amrita Rajan and Shreyas Patkar, accompanied by their bands. Organisers said the previous edition attracted more than 20,000 visitors each day, and they expect a strong turnout for this year's celebration.

The festival will be held from 6pm to 11pm on November 26 and 27 at the Ideal Indian School grounds and will be open to the public free of charge.