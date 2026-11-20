MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

London: QatarDebate Center has organised the second edition of its programme to empower Qatari scholarship students in the United Kingdom aimed at enhancing students' capabilities in debate, dialogue, persuasion, and public speaking.

The event was held across London and Liverpool in collaboration with the Ministry of Sports and Youth and the Qatari Cultural Attache's Office in London. It featured two intensive training workshops hosted by King's College London and the University of Liverpool.

Led by a select group of Qatari and international trainers, the sessions focused on argument construction, critical thinking, public presentation, and persuasive discourse, enabling participants to articulate ideas logically and effectively in public forums.

Communications Officer at QatarDebate Center Khalid Al Ibrahim said the centre and its partners aim to expand the initiative with advanced modules on diplomatic communication and multilateral negotiations, including practical simulations based on United Nations General Assembly proceedings.