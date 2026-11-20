MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Washington Post

The White House took phones away from reporters traveling with President Donald Trump upon his departure from China, an unusual move.

Trump departed Shenzhen Thursday following meetings with the Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen.

The press pool's phones were taken "for security reasons,” according to a pool report on departure. Further information was not immediately provided.

A subsequent pool report, issued after Air Force One landed in the US some 15 hours later, said a staff member had collected a number of mobile phones from reporters when they boarded the presidential plane, placing them in a bag designed to block signals.

Journalists were told the move was a cybersecurity precaution against potential espionage attempts.

Reporters were given their telephones back after landing in the US.

Protocols are sometimes shifted for security reasons but the precise reason for this time was unclear.

Security protocols around the president's travel have come under increased scrutiny since July, when Trump covertly switched planes in Turkiye before a flight to the UK, an elaborate ruse that was eventually revealed to have been prompted by an Iranian assassination threat.

The president later said the maneuver came at the request of the military and the Secret Service.