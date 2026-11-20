MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: For the second year in a row, Aspire Zone has transformed into a vibrant football hub staging eight matches per day during the group stage at its state-of-the-art Competition Complex, treating fans to a unique festival-like atmosphere.

“Once again, the world of football unites in Qatar. This time, a new generation of young players will shine on our fields and capture the imagination of millions. Over the next few weeks, these future stars will remind everyone of the power of the beautiful game in bringing people together while promoting the virtues of sportsmanship and mutual respect,” said Minister of Sports and Youth and Chairman of the tournament's Local Organising Committee (LOC) H E Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Thani.

Young footballers from 48 teams will play a total of 104 matches to compete for the coveted title, with the final match set to be played at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium on December 13.