MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Chairman of Qatar Chamber Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim bin Mohammed Al-Thani affirmed that the visit of the Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to the Federal Republic of Germany represents an important step towards strengthening bilateral ties and expanding the strategic partnership between the two countries, particularly in the economic, trade, and investment fields.

He told QNA that the visit carries particular significance given the uncertainty affecting the global economy as a result of regional crises and geopolitical tensions, which have heightened concerns over international trade, energy markets, and the stability of global supply chains.

The Chairman of Qatar Chamber noted that these developments have highlighted the importance of strengthening relations with economic partners to maintain economic stability.

He also praised the wise leadership of HH the Amir and his continuous efforts to expand Qatar's international partnerships and reinforce its position as a reliable economic partner.

He affirmed that Qatar and Germany enjoy longstanding relations founded on mutual trust and a shared commitment to economic development, noting that Germany is one of Qatar's most important economic partners in Europe.

Sheikh Khalifa pointed out that His Highness's visits to key international partners, including the Federal Republic of Germany, reflect the State of Qatar's commitment to constructive dialogue, enhanced economic engagement, and the development of partnerships capable of delivering long-term benefits.

He said that the economic strengths of both countries offer significant potential for further cooperation, as Germany's industrial expertise, technological advancement, and global commercial presence complement Qatar's investment capabilities, strategic location, and ambitious economic diversification plans. Together, these strengths provide a solid foundation for expanding trade, attracting investment, and developing partnerships that generate sustainable value for both countries.

The Chairman of Qatar Chamber highlighted the significant contribution of German companies to the development of Qatar's industrial sector, pointing to their established presence in the energy, infrastructure, technology, engineering, and manufacturing sectors.

Through their expertise and advanced technologies, these companies have supported major development projects, facilitated knowledge transfer, and contributed to building local capabilities.

In turn, Qatar has established itself as a major strategic investor in the German economy, reflecting the depth of mutual trust and shared benefits underpinning bilateral relations. He stressed that the visit of H H the Amir represents an important opportunity to give renewed momentum to this partnership and open new horizons for practical economic cooperation.

Sheikh Khalifa expressed Qatar Chamber's commitment to capitalising on the visit by strengthening close ties between the Qatari and German private sectors through business delegations, bilateral meetings, and joint investment initiatives.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al-Thani concluded his statement by expressing confidence that His Highness's visit would mark an important new chapter in Qatari-German relations, strengthen the foundations of friendship and mutual trust, and open broader prospects for trade, investment, and cooperation between the two countries, benefiting the private sectors in both Qatar and Germany.