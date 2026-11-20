MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Experts and economists emphasized that Qatari-German relations have moved beyond traditional trade exchanges, evolving into a convergence of German industrial strength and Qatar's investment capabilities, founded on strategic interests related to the future of industry, technology, and investment.

In exclusive statements to Qatar News Agency, they explained that the criterion for the success of this partnership is not just the volume of exports and imports, but its ability to transform funds, expertise, and technology into joint productive projects that achieve added value for both economies, and move cooperation from the exchange of goods to participation in the production of knowledge, the development of technology, and the building of industrial capabilities.

They noted that transforming political rapprochement into an investment system characterised by legal clarity, procedural flexibility, and legislative stability is what gives this partnership its sustainability, pointing out that international competition now revolves around the country that provides the highest levels of legal clarity, speed of procedures, and stability of investment expectations.

In this context, international relations expert and consultant Dr Ahmed Ghaith Al Kuwari said that Qatari-German economic relations have transcended the concept of traditional trade exchange, becoming a significant intersection between European energy security, German industrial strength, and Qatari investment capabilities. He pointed out that these relations are based on mutual economic and strategic interests related to the future of industry, energy, and technology.

Dr. Al Kuwari added that the Qatari and German economies possess clear complementary elements. Germany boasts an advanced industrial, engineering, and research base, while Qatar possesses substantial investment capabilities, an influential position in the LNG market, and modern infrastructure that qualifies it to be a hub for business and logistics services.

Chairman for the MENA and Chief Country Officer for Deutsche Bank Salah Mohammed Jaidah said that the state visit of H H the Amir to the Federal Republic of Germany represents an important milestone in the economic and strategic relations between the two countries, which witnessed significant development in recent years, supported by reciprocal visits and high-level meetings between the leaderships.

He explained that H H the Amir's visit to Germany in October 2024, followed by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's visit to Doha in February 2026, helped deepen strategic dialogue and strengthen mutual trust, while consolidating investment, trade and energy as key pillars of bilateral relations.

He noted that the significance of these visits extends beyond strengthening political and diplomatic ties to generating momentum in economic relations, creating a clearer and more stable investment environment, and establishing direct channels of communication between financial institutions, companies and investors in both countries. This, he added, helps translate strategic rapprochement into tangible economic and investment opportunities.

Jaidah pointed out that Qatar's investment presence in Germany is characterized by its institutional nature and long-term outlook, with investments focused on leading global companies across the industrial, automotive, energy, financial services, transportation and logistics sectors. Notable examples include Volkswagen, Siemens, Deutsche Bank, RWE and Hapag-Lloyd.