MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Chairman of the Qatari Businessmen Association (QBA) HE Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al-Thani affirmed that the upcoming state visit by the Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to the Federal Republic of Germany this November, marks a significant milestone in strengthening the strategic partnership between the two nations. The visit is set to open new horizons for economic and investment cooperation, building upon a solid foundation of mutual trust and shared interests.

Speaking to Qatar News Agency (QNA), HE the Chairman of QBA said the the participation of a delegation of Qatari businessmen, alongside the organization of an economic forum on the sidelines of the visit, reflects the importance that the wise leadership places on the private sector, viewing it as a key partner in developing international economic relations and transforming available opportunities into investments and joint ventures.

His Excellency noted that the Qatari Businessmen Association (QBA) has been working for over two decades to strengthen its ties with various German economic institutions, as well as chambers of commerce and industry. This has been achieved through reciprocal visits, economic forums, and direct meetings, in addition to the signing of several agreements and memoranda of understanding that have fostered institutional engagement between the business communities of both nations.

"The agreements concluded by the Association with German institutions, including those signed in 2007, 2018, and 2025, represent significant milestones in our cooperation. However, these are not the only frameworks governing the relationships between QBA members and Germany; there exists an extensive network of partnerships, investments, and direct commercial ties that Qatari economic groups have developed with German companies over many years", His Excellency added.

He also noted that members of the Qatari Businessmen Association (QBA) and their economic groups play a prominent role in the trade and investment relations between the two countries. He explained that the dealerships for German automotive brands in Qatar are held by economic groups owned by QBA members, who also maintain extensive ties across sectors such as pharmaceuticals, medical supplies, engineering, technology, industrial equipment, services, and trade.

"The relationships that QBA members have with Germany extend beyond the mere importation of products or the representation of brands; they encompass long-standing investments and economic partnerships. These ties are rooted in a deep confidence in the quality of German manufacturing, and it paves the way for the exchange of expertise, knowledge, and technology, as well as the development of economic activities that generate added value", he added.

HE Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al-Thani emphasized that Germany is an important partner for the Qatari private sector, given its advanced industrial and technological capabilities. Meanwhile, Qatar offers an attractive investment environment and promising opportunities for German companies looking to expand their regional presence.

His Excellency added that the next phase should build upon these existing relations to reach broader levels of cooperation, specifically in the localization of pharmaceutical industries, advanced technologies, clean energy, healthcare, digital transformation, and logistics as well as by encouraging joint investments in both countries.

His Excellency further noted that the upcoming economic forum serves as a significant opportunity to foster direct engagement between Qatari and German business leaders, and to explore new projects that leverage Qatar's investment capacity alongside Germany's industrial and technological expertise.

Concluding his remarks to QNA, HE Chairman of the Qatari Businessmen Association (QBA) Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al-Thani expressed his hope that the visit of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani would provide fresh momentum to the economic partnership with Germany, contribute to the expansion of mutual investments, and pave the way for the launch of practical and sustainable initiatives that serve shared interests and support economic diversification goals and the Qatar National Vision 2030.