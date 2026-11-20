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Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways has compiled a list of common questions to provide passengers with latest information regarding layover and stopover at the Hamad international Airport, Qatar.

In a list compiled on November 19, 2026, a Qatar Airways cabin crew member Maryia answered some of the most searched questions in a video about transiting through Hamad International Airport (HIA), including baggage, airport hotels, stopovers and exploring Doha during layover.

Here is the full list of FAQs

Can I leave HIA during my layover?

Passengers have the opportunity to discover Doha instead of waiting at the airport. With a layover of 6 hours or more, you can book a tour online at discoverqatar or approach the Discover Qatar desk at the airport.

For passengers requiring visa assistance, Discover Qatar can also help with the application process.

How long should my layover be at HIA?

If you're planning to leave the airport, the layover should be 6 hours or more. Discover Qatar also has experiences inside HIA such as discover relaxation at the airport. This will require a minimum transit time of 3 hours.

What is the difference between a layover and a stopover?

A stopover is an intentional break in the journey allowing passengers to stay one to four nights before continuing the onward trip.

Can I leave HIA during my overnight layover?

Discover Qatar offers both group and private tours of Doha by night. Once again, the minimum transit time for this is 6 hours.

Do I need to pick up my luggage during a layover?

No, the luggage remains with the airline and will be automatically transferred to your final destination.

What can I do in Doha during my layover?

One of the greatest things about Doha is that everything is within close proximity. From city tours to desert safaris, you can experience a great deal in as little as 8 hours.

Just make sure to check out the different tours and experiences at discoverqatar.

Can I stay at a hotel without clearing immigration?

If you like to stay at the airport terminal, you can book the Oryx airport hotel, which does not require clearing the immigration and customs.