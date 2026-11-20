MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior (MoI) warned that leaving children or individuals who require adult supervision unattended in a vehicle even for short time is prohibited under Qatar's new Traffic Law No. 19 of 2026.

According to Article 71, Paragraph 2 of the new law, children under the age of 13 must not be left inside a vehicle without adult supervision.

The Ministry clarified in a social media post that the prohibition also applies to individuals who lack legal capacity, persons with disabilities, and those whose medical conditions require adult supervision.

The restriction further covers sick and elderly individuals who may be unable to remain safely in a vehicle without an adult assistance.

The Ministry of Interior warned that anyone who violates this provision faces a fine of QR10,000.