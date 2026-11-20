MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The Social Innovation Forum 2026 in its second edition kicked off yesterday, at the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC).

Organised by the Social Development Centre (Nama), an entity operating under the umbrella of Qatar Development for Social Work, the forum is held under the patronage and in the presence of Minister of Social Development and Family H E Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi, with the participation of a distinguished group of experts, policymakers, and leaders in the field of social work from both within and outside the State of Qatar.

In a speech, Executive Director of the Social Development Centre (Nama), Ghanem Salah Al Ali, affirmed the importance of embedding a close connection with the community as an institutional approach to social work, fostering communication, listening to people's needs and responding to them, and contributing to the design of programs and solutions rooted in the community's reality and aspirations.

Innovation begins with proximity, he added, noting that, as the scope of operations expands, a gap may emerge between institutions and the people they serve, which necessitates the establishment of an institutional approach that preserves a spirit of engagement, active listening, and responsiveness.

He pointed out that the theme of the forum in 2026“Power of Proximity,” reflects an approach to understanding and action that combines data with people's lived experiences, noting that, while figures help in grasping the scale of challenges, people's experiences provide a deeper understanding of their various dimensions, ultimately enabling the design of solutions that are responsive to people's realities and needs.

Al Ali also pointed out that Nama places people - along with their needs and capabilities, at the core of its focus and programs, in alignment with Qatar National Vision 2030.