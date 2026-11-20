MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Advisor to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari met in Rome with Head of the Parliamentary Friendship Inter-group for the Gulf Countries at the Italian Parliament, H E Salvatore Caiata.

The meeting discussed ways to further develop and strengthen cooperation between Qatar and Italy, as well as the latest regional developments, particularly diplomatic efforts and joint coordination aimed at de-escalating tensions and promoting regional security and stability. The meeting was attended by Ambassador of Qatar to the Italy H E Khalid bin Youssef Al Sada.