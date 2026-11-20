MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

DOHA: Under the auspices of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs H E Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan bin Ali Al-Thani, and with the attendance of Chief of Staff of the Qatar Armed Forces H E Lieutenant General (Pilot) Jassim bin Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Mannai, the“Final Evaluation Day” was organised by the Multi-Domain Warfare Training Centre.

The event marked the successful completion of the Operational Alignment Programme by a Special Forces Brigade, which subsequently received final accreditation as part of the requirements for the NATO Evaluation Level 2 (NEL-2), conducted by a NATO evaluation team.

During the event, Chief of Staff of the Qatar Armed Forces reviewed the level of readiness and combat capabilities attained by the Brigade's personnel throughout their training and preparation phases. This was demonstrated through a series of field exercises and activities that showcased their combat proficiency and alignment with NATO's established operational standards and procedures.

The event is part of the Operational Alignment Programme, which aims to enhance interoperability, elevate operational readiness, and strengthen the efficiency of participating units in planning, decision-making, and executing assigned tasks and duties within a multinational environment. Furthermore, the programme serves to assess the company's compliance with the requirements of the NEL-2 in accordance with NATO-approved standards.

The closing event was attended by a lineup senior commanders and officers from the Qatar Armed Forces, the Ministry of Interior, the Amiri Guard, and the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya).