MENAFN - The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

DOHA: Qatar has further strengthened its position as a pioneer in hosting major international cultural events, becoming the first Arab country to organise an international military music and marching festival of its kind, with the second edition of Doha Tattoo set to reinforce the country's growing reputation as a global destination for cultural exchange and entertainment.

Highlighting this achievement during a press conference yesterday, General Director of the Doha International Music and Marching Festival (Doha Tattoo), Brigadier Dr. Fahad Saeed Al Subaie, said the success of the inaugural edition demonstrated Qatar's capabilities in hosting world-class events and attracting international participation.

The second edition of Doha Tattoo, scheduled to take place at Katara Cultural Village from December 14 to 17, will bring together more than 1,000 performers from Qatar and eight other countries for spectacular displays of military precision, musical excellence and cultural diversity.

The four-day festival will be held under the patronage of Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) H E Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani. The participating countries include the United Kingdom, Oman and Kazakhstan, which are returning for the second consecutive year, while France, Pakistan, Armenia, Uzbekistan and Egypt will make their festival debuts.

The international line-up features the Egyptian Armed Forces Military Band, the Royal Marines Band and Scots Guards from the United Kingdom, the French Republican Guard Band, and military bands from Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

Other participating ensembles include Armenia's Armed Forces and Honour Guard Band, the Royal Oman Police Pipes and Drums, and the Pakistan Army Pipes and Drums.

Qatar will be represented by bands from the Qatar Armed Forces, Amiri Guard, Ministry of Interior through the Police Academy, and the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya).

The Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra will also join selected performances, adding an orchestral dimension to the military displays and offering audiences a distinctive musical experience. Brigadier Dr. Al Subaie, who is also Vice President of the Police Academy and Director of the Police College, said the festival extends beyond military displays and musical performances, serving as a platform to promote Qatar's national values, strengthen international friendships and foster greater understanding among people from diverse cultural backgrounds.

He noted that the success of the inaugural edition had generated considerable international interest, with several military bands expressing their desire to participate in subsequent editions.

According to him, the growing interest reflects the festival's rising international profile and Qatar's established reputation for successfully organising major global events.

Member of the Festival's Organising Committee and Director of Festivals and Events at Visit Qatar, Eng. Ahmad Hamad Al Binali, described Doha Tattoo as an important addition to Qatar Calendar, the country's unified national events platform.

He said the festival supports Visit Qatar's efforts to diversify the country's entertainment and cultural offerings while attracting international visitors. Al Binali added that the accompanying Festival Village would provide visitors with an integrated experience combining entertainment, cultural activities and hospitality. The village will welcome visitors daily from 4pm to 11pm, offering live musical performances, interactive activities and other entertainment experiences.

Meanwhile, Head of the Military Display Committee, Captain Abdullah Ahmad Al Subaie, said the performances would showcase the values of discipline, respect and teamwork, alongside their artistic, cultural and social significance.

He noted that the expanded programme and increased international participation reflect the festival's continued growth and its ambition to become a prominent fixture on the global military music calendar. Tickets are available through Visit Qatar's official ticketing platform at visitqatar, with Silver tickets priced at QR50, Gold at QR100 and VIP at QR300.

Qatar Airways, Katara Hospitality and Vodafone Qatar have been announced as the festival's travel, hospitality and telecommunications partners, respectively.