MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Qatar Museums' Teen Hub has signed a collaboration agreement with Qatar Charity to expand youth volunteering and community participation in Qatar.

Signed at Teen Hub in Expo House, Al Bidda Park, the partnership will create meaningful opportunities for teenagers to develop their skills, take initiative and give back to their communities.

CEO of Qatar Museums Mohammed Saad Al Rumaihi said,“Investing in young people lies at the heart of Qatar Museums' commitment to the nation's cultural and social development. Our partnership with Qatar Charity brings together culture, learning and volunteering, giving teenagers the opportunity to develop their talents and make a meaningful contribution to their communities. Through Teen Hub and IZDIHAR, we hope to foster a shared sense of responsibility and nurture a generation equipped to help shape Qatar's future.”