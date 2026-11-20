MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Film Committee at Media City Qatar signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Yango Play, a regional streaming service, to explore the development, co-production and distribution of scripted and unscripted Arabic-language originals.

Announced at the second edition of Doha Industry Days, the partnership also sets out potential opportunities to support a regional ecosystem that offers training, development and production opportunities for regional talent and Arab storytelling.

The partnership also considers content acquisition and licensing opportunities, such as the acquisition of digital streaming rights to Elzam, a Qatari documentary series from Katara Studios. Yango Play will seek to bring the series to audiences across the region and beyond the Middle East and North Africa. A special episode is scheduled to have its world premiere at Doha Film Festival on November 24. The Film Committee and Yango Play will explore opportunities to support and work with production companies and industry professionals in Qatar on training, mentorship and knowledge exchange and the commitment to actively identify opportunities for Qatari and regional talent to work on future productions.

Chairman of the Film Committee at Media City Qatar H E Hassan Al Thawadi said,“Our ambition is to build a sustainable screen industry in Qatar that creates lasting opportunities for Arabic-language productions and Qatari and regional talent. Via our partnership with Yango Play, we will explore ways to develop original Arabic-language productions, build expertise within Qatar's production sector and bring stories from across the Arab world to international audiences.”

Chief Executive of Yango Play and Yasmina Roman Shimanskiy said,“Together, we look forward to exploring new collaborations that bring compelling local stories to life, create opportunities for regional talent and connect Qatari and regional productions with audiences across MENA and beyond.”