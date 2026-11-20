MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Minister of Culture H E Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al-Thani visited the Al Salam Palace Museum in Kuwait as part of his visit to the country during Qatar's participation as Guest of Honour at the Kuwait International Book Fair. He toured the museum's galleries and viewed its historical collections, which document key moments in Kuwait's history, the lives of its rulers and the civilizations that have shaped the country. He also met the museum's general supervisor H E Sheikha Mona Jaber Al Abdullah Al Sabah. The Al Salam Palace originally served as a guest palace, hosting official delegations and visitors, before being converted into a museum. Today, the museum uses modern display techniques to showcase the history of the palace and Kuwait, offering visitors an insight into the country's heritage and historical development.