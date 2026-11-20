MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Qatar National Library has concluded the third edition of its leading educational forum,“Our Children Matter.”

Held under the theme“The Inspiring Educator: Shaping Future Generations and Empowering Libraries,” the event brought together experts, educators, and parents to explore the future of childhood development and learning environments.

Proceedings began with remarks from Faten Azzam, Senior Librarian, Programs for Children and Young Adults, followed by a keynote address from Maram Al Mahmoud, Manager of Children's and Young Adults' Programs and Services at Qatar National Library.

Reflecting on the event's success, Maram Al Mahmoud said,“We are proud of the dialogue generated during this year's forum.”

Participants engaged in a series of inspiring presentations and interactive sessions led by a diverse lineup of regional and international specialists.

A highlight of the event was the panel discussion,“Inspiring Educators, Enriching Libraries, Shaping Generations.” Moderated by Director of the Kanaf Parental Education Center, Dr. Maryam Al-Malki who also introduced the center's work, the panel brought together specialists in education, parenting, and library services to explore the vital collaboration between families, educators, and libraries.

Valuable contributions came from Founder and CEO of Baby Melons and a certified parenting and education trainer, Iman Battikha with a long experience in positive parenting and healthy family dynamics, who presented“Know Your Parenting Personality and Its Impact on Building Future Generations.” She was joined by a certified parenting coach and Montessori educator, Soulafa Selim, bringing two decades of experience in early childhood education, who presented“The Role-Model Educator: How They Make a Difference in a Child's Life.”

Educational Projects Manager at Qatar Foundation's Pre-University Education Office and author of Educational Deals, Ahmed Yousuf Al-Malki also contributed with a session on“The Role of Parents in Raising a Self-Confident Child.”