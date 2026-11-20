(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Accessibility organisation Svayam has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with INS Hamla, a premier logistics training establishment of the Indian Navy in Mumbai, marking a significant step towards integrating accessibility and inclusivity into institutional infrastructure, training and service delivery. Rooted in a shared commitment to nation-building and the vision of an Accessible Bharat, this partnership brings together the Indian Navy's institutional leadership and Svayam's expertise in creating barrier-free environments. The collaboration aims to strengthen accessibility, promote dignity and independence, and build greater awareness and sensitivity towards the needs of persons with reduced mobility, including persons with disabilities, senior citizens and others facing mobility challenges.

Svayam and Indian Navy's INS Hamla Join Hands to Advance Universal Accessibility and Inclusive Infrastructure



Under the agreement, Svayam will audit mutually identified facilities, including educational institutions, training rooms, sports and recreational complexes, dining and hospitality spaces, accommodation, sanitation facilities and common-use amenities. Assessments will cover entrances, ramps, stairways, handrails, corridors, pedestrian routes, parking and drop-off points, signage, drinking water provisions and accessible toilets. Emergency evacuation arrangements and assistance provisions will also be reviewed to identify barriers to safe and independent movement.



Svayam will subsequently submit a report detailing existing provisions, accessibility gaps and recommendations categorised into short-, medium- and long-term interventions. Its technical team will work with designated engineering, maintenance and other relevant personnel to clarify findings, review proposed solutions and advise on selected measures. Follow-up assessments of completed improvements may also be undertaken where mutually agreed, helping INS Hamla prioritise changes according to operational requirements, technical feasibility and available resources.



Speaking on the significance of the partnership, Sminu Jindal, Founder-Chairperson, Svayam, said,“I have always believed that the actual measure of progress lies in how we treat people whose needs are often overlooked. For me, accessibility is fundamentally about dignity, independence and the freedom to participate in everyday life without having to depend on others. Our association with the Indian Navy holds special meaning because institutions that lead by example have the power to influence attitudes far beyond their immediate surroundings. I hope this partnership encourages more organisations to examine how their decisions affect people, question long-held assumptions and recognise that creating equal opportunities is a responsibility we all share.”



The MoU also provides for sensitisation and capacity-building programmes for personnel and trainees from all three services the Indian Navy, Indian Army and Indian Air Force as well as other identified stakeholders. As INS Hamla serves as a training establishment for officers from the three services, these programmes will help promote awareness and inclusive practices across the armed forces. Through interactive discussions, demonstrations, simulations and practical exercises, participants will learn about disability etiquette, respectful communication, assistance to wheelchair users and people using mobility aids, and emergency support. The sessions will address the requirements of persons with disabilities, senior citizens, pregnant women, children and those with temporary injuries, with an emphasis on providing appropriate assistance while respecting individual dignity and independence.



Accessibility considerations will also be incorporated into hospitality, catering and service-related training wherever relevant. As INS Hamla prepares personnel for specialised roles in logistics and associated services, the programmes will address inclusive communication, seating arrangements, service counters and assistance in everyday interactions. This will help trainees apply these principles in their subsequent assignments across naval establishments.



Cmde Paramjit Singh, The Commanding Officer, INS Hamla,“The true spirit of nation-building exists in creating a country where everyone has the opportunity to live with dignity, independence and a sense of belongingness. Our association with Svayam is a step in that direction. By bringing greater focus to accessibility and inclusion within our infrastructure and training, we hope to create a more inclusive environment and encourage a deeper understanding of the need of persons with reduced mobility. We believe that sensitising personnel across the Armed Forcee will help carry these values beyond INS Hamla and contribute to our shared vision of a more inclusive Bharat.”



For Svayam, this collaboration represents a meaningful contribution towards nation-building by bringing the principles of universal accessibility, dignity and inclusion into one of the country's most respected institutions. Guided by its commitment to creating an Accessible Bharat, Svayam is extending its expertise and technical support to INS Hamla as a gesture of service to the nation and deep respect for the Indian Armed Forces. Through this association, Svayam seeks to contribute to an environment where accessibility becomes an integral part of institutional infrastructure, training and service delivery. The initiative will be undertaken on a pro bono basis, reflecting Svayam's belief that building a more inclusive India is a shared national responsibility.



The partnership will also document effective measures identified through the assessments and training programmes for possible continued adoption at INS Hamla, subject to mutual agreement and confidentiality requirements.



About Svayam

Svayam is a leading accessibility organization that aims to reform infrastructure and transportation to make it accessible for people with reduced mobility. Accessibility aids individuals and gives them the freedom to independently explore the built environment around them, irrespective of their physical capabilities. This was on philanthropist-business visionary Sminu Jindal's mind when she founded Svayam in October 2000. An initiative of the Sminu Jindal Charitable Trust, Svayam is a not-for-profit accessibility pioneer that focuses on creating a barrier-free world for all.