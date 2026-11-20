MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

On behalf of the United States of America, I extend congratulations to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik and to the people of the Sultanate of Oman on the occasion of your National Day.

As the United States marks 250 years of independence, we commemorate a partnership with Oman that dates back nearly as far, to the presidency of George Washington. Our relationship began with maritime trade and has expanded into energy and emerging technology. With Oman joining the Artemis Accords this year, our cooperation now extends into space exploration.

The United States values its partnership with Oman and will continue to work with the Sultanate towards regional stability. We send our best wishes for a happy National Day and continued prosperity for the Sultanate of Oman.