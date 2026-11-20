MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Wendy's is preparing to open its first Sri Lankan restaurant at One Galle Face in Colombo through John Keells Group, with a menu combining the chain's established products and locally tailored options.

The planned opening will introduce square hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, French fries and the Frosty dessert to the Sri Lankan market. Local additions announced for the menu include the 'Nai Miris' Lankan Fire Burger and a Yellow Rice Bowl.

John Keells Group describes the Colombo restaurant as the starting point for a wider rollout. The partnership combines Wendy's restaurant format with the group's local operations and knowledge of Sri Lankan consumers.

Chairperson Krishan Balendra identified the launch as an addition to the group's portfolio and expressed confidence in the potential to expand the brand's presence over time. He also linked the proposed rollout to employment opportunities and growth in the local restaurant sector.

Daminda Gamlath, president of the group's Consumer Foods business, outlined preparations to serve the restaurant's first customers. He described the approach as combining Wendy's operating standards with menu choices reflecting local tastes.

Chris Conway, senior vice-president and managing director for Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa at The Wendy's Company, welcomed the partnership with John Keells Group. He identified the Sri Lankan opening as a new stage in the brand's international development.

The companies intend to expand beyond the initial Colombo location over time, with John Keells pointing to opportunities to support local businesses alongside the restaurant operation.

The first outlet is scheduled to open at One Galle Face. Its launch will establish the local operation from which the partners intend to develop Wendy's presence elsewhere in Sri Lanka.