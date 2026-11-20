MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) More than 450 women in Ratnapura, Galle and Batticaloa received breast health education and clinical breast examinations through a DFCC Bank programme conducted with regional health authorities during October and November 2026.

The initiative ran for a second consecutive year under the theme 'Every Story Is Unique, Every Journey Matters'. It combined opportunities to ask questions about breast health with access to examinations provided through regional healthcare programmes, according to the bank.

In Ratnapura, DFCC worked with the Office of the Regional Director of Health Services to reach schoolteachers and newly recruited midwives.

The Galle programme involved female government officers from the Dakshinapaya Ministry Complex and newly recruited midwives. It was organised with the Chief Ministry of the Southern Province and the Office of the Regional Director of Health Services.

A third programme took place in partnership with the Office of the Regional Director of Health Services in Batticaloa.

The bank identified teachers, midwives and government officers as participants who could share accurate information through their workplaces and community relationships. Regional health authorities supplied the clinical expertise and links to healthcare services.

The initiative addressed questions and misconceptions about breast health while encouraging participants to seek professional advice. A clinical examination may identify changes requiring further assessment, but does not prevent breast cancer or establish a diagnosis on its own.

The World Health Organization identifies awareness of symptoms, timely clinical evaluation and referral for treatment as important elements of early diagnosis. wh

People who notice an abnormal breast lump should seek medical care even when it is painless, according to WHO. Prompt assessment of changes remains important alongside participation in organised health programmes.