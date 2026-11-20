MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) The Defence Ministry reports that a muzzle-loading firearm, three elephant tusk fragments and hunting equipment were recovered during a Hasthi Sena search operation in the Yan Oya–Wahalkada area of Kebithigollewa.

Army personnel and wildlife officers searched forest areas and residential premises in a region frequented by the tusker Gajabahu, according to the ministry's account.

The reported recoveries included cartridges, metal rods described as hunting implements, snares installed in the forest, prepared snares and traps, wild animal meat and pointed knives. The ministry identified three recovered pieces as elephant tusk fragments.

The searches formed part of the national Hasthi Sena initiative, jointly implemented by the Army and the Department of Wildlife Conservation under the guidance of the Defence and Environment ministries.

An earlier official account recorded the launch of a special operation in the same area on 18 November. That deployment covered Wahalkada, Issanwewa, Punchimudagama, Galkadawala and Yan Oya Aluth Para.

The earlier operation involved 71 Army personnel, comprising 11 officers and 60 other ranks, alongside wildlife officials and 30 Civil Security Department personnel. Its stated objectives included protecting wild elephants and reducing threats to human life and property.

The Army's account of the programme's initial phase in Galgamuwa on 2 November described a focus on 17 elephants identified as being at risk.

The ministry indicated that operations would continue against wildlife poaching and activities threatening elephants and other wild animals. The wider programme combines military support with wildlife officers' conservation expertise and field experience, while addressing risks associated with human-elephant conflict.