MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow is scheduled to visit Sri Lanka from 20 November 2026, with the two countries planning to sign a visa-exemption agreement for ordinary passport holders.

The agreement forms part of a programme combining meetings with Sri Lankan leaders and participation in a Royal Katina ceremony in Kandy, according to announcements from the two foreign ministries.

Phuangketkeow is scheduled to call on President Anura Kumara Disanayaka and Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya, and hold discussions with Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath.

Thailand's Foreign Ministry identified tourism and hospitality, agriculture and fisheries, food processing, trade, investment and development cooperation as areas for discussion. The Sri Lankan announcement linked the proposed visa agreement to easier travel and closer connections between people in the two countries.

On 21 November, Phuangketkeow is due to attend the Royal Katina Ceremony at Asgiriya Maha Viharaya in Kandy as the representative of Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua.

The Thai ministry also announced planned visits to Pratu Pha and Sri Narong, two Thai elephants in Sri Lanka, to check on their well-being and welfare. These visits form part of the wider official programme alongside diplomatic meetings and the religious ceremony.

The planned signing would add an agreement concerning ordinary passport holders to the visit's bilateral programme. The minister's discussions with Sri Lankan counterparts are intended to develop cooperation across the sectors identified by Thailand's Foreign Ministry and strengthen the relationship between the two countries.