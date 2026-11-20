MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) A 48-year-old Jaffna resident was arrested after naval personnel and Police Special Task Force officers recovered 274 fishing nets described by the Navy as unauthorised during a search of a shop in Jaffna town on 19 November 2026.

Personnel attached to SLNS Kanchadewa, under the Northern Naval Command, conducted the operation with STF officers following information received, according to the Navy.

The Navy alleged that the nets found at the shop had been prepared for sale. The suspect was taken into custody during the raid.

The suspect and the seized fishing gear were handed over to the Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources office in Jaffna for further legal action.