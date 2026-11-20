Suspect Nabbed With 274 Unauthorised Fishing Nets In Jaffna
Personnel attached to SLNS Kanchadewa, under the Northern Naval Command, conducted the operation with STF officers following information received, according to the Navy.
The Navy alleged that the nets found at the shop had been prepared for sale. The suspect was taken into custody during the raid.
The suspect and the seized fishing gear were handed over to the Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources office in Jaffna for further legal action.
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