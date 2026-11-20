Unified dashboard with mock data

Users asking Pikki, Picketing's AI assistant

Siwoo Lee, CEO of Picketing Inc.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Picketing Inc., a Seoul-based AI marketing startup, has launched Picketing v2, the second version of its AI-powered ad management and multichannel analytics platform for small businesses and marketers. The service is now live at picketing, with a free plan available.Small businesses now advertise on more platforms than ever, and each platform reports results in its own way. Many owners start the day by opening several dashboards, comparing numbers that do not line up, and moving budgets on instinct. Picketing v2 is built to replace that routine.One screen for every channelPicketing connects ad accounts from Meta, Google, Naver, Kakao and TikTok, along with Google Analytics 4, and shows performance on a single dashboard where every metric follows one common standard. Totals such as spend, clicks and conversions are added up across channels, while figures such as cost per acquisition and return on ad spend are recalculated from the raw numbers. Each channel connects through the platform's official login, so Picketing never sees or stores passwords.Ask in plain language, then approvePicketing's AI assistant, Pikki, answers everyday questions such as "How did Meta do last week?" using the business's own data, and shows the figures behind every answer. When a user asks for a change, such as cutting a campaign's budget, the assistant does not act on its own. It prepares a proposal card showing the current and proposed values, and the user can approve, edit or cancel it.The same rule applies across the product. Picketing's AI "skills" watch for sudden budget burn, sharp drops in performance and spending that runs ahead of the monthly plan. They then suggest fixes, such as trimming spend that is not converting or shifting budget toward campaigns that are working. None of these changes runs until a person approves it. Risky changes need a second confirmation, and if the account changes between approval and execution, Picketing stops and asks again.A morning briefing instead of all-day alertsRather than sending alerts throughout the day, Picketing reviews early-morning data and delivers one bundled briefing each morning, in the app, by email or through Slack.Built for owners, in-house teams and agenciesTeams can invite colleagues with different permission levels. Agencies can keep each client's data separate and give clients view-only access instead of building reports by hand. The platform can also draft marketing copy in a brand's own voice, based on posts that have performed well. Picketing charges a monthly subscription and takes no commission on the media spend advertisers pay directly to platforms such as Meta and Google. Each advertiser's data is used only for that advertiser's own analysis and is never shared with other advertisers.From the founderPicketing was founded by CEO Siwoo Lee, a founding member of the global online poker platform GGPoker, who also founded a direct-to-consumer pet brand and sold it to a publicly listed company."I've run advertising for a global game company, and I've built and sold a consumer brand of my own," Lee said. "My role was different every time, but the frustration was always the same. Channels kept multiplying, yet no one could tell us where to spend or how much, so every morning we moved budgets on gut feeling and yesterday's numbers. Picketing exists to fix that. The AI does the analysis and the legwork, but the decision always stays with the person who owns the budget."Video:About Picketing Inc.Picketing Inc. is an AI marketing company based in Seoul, South Korea. Its platform, Picketing, helps small businesses and marketers manage ads across multiple channels from one dashboard. An AI assistant proposes actions, and a person approves them.Learn more at

Sora Lee

Picketing Inc.

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Korean Startup Picketing Launches v2 of Its AI Ad Platform on One Rule: The AI Proposes, the Business Owner Decides News Provided By TP Studio November 20, 2026, 08:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Social Media, Technology



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