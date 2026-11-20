The swimwear brand Maamgic's“Miles for Smiles” challenge invites people across the U.S. to run or walk one mile in support of Helen's Hope Chest.

CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- maamgic, a swimwear and casual apparel brand known for its colorful swim trunks and“Take It Easy” philosophy, is bringing a little summer spirit to winter with Miles for Smiles, a holiday challenge supporting children and teens in foster and kinship care.From November 20 through December 20, 2026, maamgic is inviting people across the United States to run or walk one mile and share their challenge on Instagram or TikTok. For every qualifying post, maamgic will donate $1 to Helen's Hope Chest, up to a total of $5,000. Helen's Hope Chest is a Mesa United Way program in Arizona that provides free clothing, essentials and gifts to children and teens in foster and kinship care. Its boutique-style approach gives families the opportunity to choose the items they need at no cost.A Little Summer Joy for a Meaningful CauseThe holidays are a time when many children look forward to the excitement of a gift. But for families facing hardship, that experience is not always within reach. maamgic believes that moments of ease and joy should be for everyone, including children. Through Miles for Smiles, the brand hopes to share its“Take It Easy” spirit and support an organization helping young people feel seen and cared for.How to Join Miles for SmilesParticipants across the United States can join the challenge in three steps:1. Run or walk one mile during the campaign period.2. Share a public post documenting the challenge on Instagram or TikTok using #maamgic and #MilesForSmiles.3. Tag @maamgic_official both in the video and caption so the maamgic team can find the post.Participants are encouraged to wear colorful swim trunks or shorts, including their own. A maamgic purchase is not required to participate. For complete participation rules and campaign updates, visit maamgic.Bringing the Challenge to Local CommunitiesThe spirit of Miles for Smiles will also reach Santa Run events in California on December 12 and Denver on December 19, where content creators plan to take part and share their runs with their communities.About maamgicmaamgic is a direct-to-consumer apparel brand specializing in men's swim trunks, casual shorts and athletic shorts. Known for colorful designs and its“Take It Easy” philosophy, the brand creates versatile apparel inspired by the carefree spirit of the coast. Learn more at com Contact

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Maamgic Launches Miles for Smiles Holiday Challenge for Children in Need News Provided By NOVAHO INC November 20, 2026, 08:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Travel & Tourism Industry



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