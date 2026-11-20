Agriculture titles statistics

Management-title searches fell 57.89%, while Farm Hand and Agricultural Technician searches fell 44.44% combined in H1 2026.

- Ruslan Farakheiev, SignalHireSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SignalHire recorded a 53.57% decline in searches across four selected agriculture job titles in January through June 2026 compared with the same months in 2025. The analysis covers Farm Manager, Manager Agriculture, Farm Hand, and Agricultural Technician. The comparison excludes an agriculture university librarian entry because it describes library work.Management and field groups both fellCombined searches for the two management titles fell 57.89%. Searches across Farm Hand and Agricultural Technician fell 44.44% combined. Each figure compares a group's later activity with its own earlier baseline. SignalHire calculated the overall rate across the four included titles together.The comparison uses a small set of platform searches. Its results describe changes in the selected labels and do not establish how many jobs existed or how many workers employers hired.How recruiters can use the dataRecruiting teams can compare an exact-title search with an employer-first search at the same location. The agriculture company directory gives teams a starting point for finding employers in the relevant production setting. Work histories can then help them confirm whether a person has done the tasks the job requires.About SignalHireSignalHire is a contact-finding and sourcing platform used by recruiting and sales teams to research people and companies.

RUSLAN FARAKHEIEV

SignalHire Sp. z o. o.

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SignalHire Reports 54% Search Decline Across Four Selected Agriculture Titles News Provided By SignalHire Sp. z o. o. November 20, 2026, 08:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Food & Beverage Industry



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