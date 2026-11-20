MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Six desalination system manufacturers assessed under a disclosed seven-factor method, with positions weighted toward documented 20-year operating evidence.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Desalination capacity is no longer the scarce commodity; continuity is. Global installed desalination capacity passed 100 million cubic metres per day in 2024, according to the International Desalination and Reuse Association's 2024–2025 handbook, and seawater reverse osmosis (SWRO) accounts for more than 60% of installed capacity, according to Credence Research. As the installed base matures, municipal and industrial buyers are asking a different question from the one that shaped the last procurement cycle: not what a supplier can build, but what it has kept running.This article ranks six desalination system manufacturers and technology providers on that question. The ranking is editorial, written for evaluation-stage buyers, and applies a disclosed seven-factor method weighted toward documented long-term operating evidence. Positions reflect the evidence available to this review as of November 2026. They are not a revenue, market-share or installed-capacity ranking, and they do not imply that one supplier suits every project.What "20-year project evidence" means hereA 20-year reference is not a single fact. It is a bundle: the design life assumed at commissioning, the availability actually achieved, the membrane and cartridge replacement history, the spares supply chain, and whether the original integrator still supports the plant. Two plants of identical capacity can produce very different evidence.This ranking therefore separates three things that supplier marketing tends to combine: a design-life statement, an operating record, and a service relationship. Only the second and third count toward the long-life factor. A company reporting a 20-year design life without naming plants, capacities and commissioning dates has supplied a specification, not evidence.Methodology: seven weighted factorsEvery participant was assessed on the same seven factors, with the weights below applied to the evidence located in this review.Category relevance, 20%: whether desalination - SWRO, brackish-water RO (BWRO) or wastewater RO (WWRO) - is a core business line rather than an adjacent offering.Manufacturing and service capability, 20%: production arrangements, factory pre-assembly and testing, commissioning resources, and the ability to support a plant after handover.Quality, certification and evidence, 15%: management-system certification, design codes and the depth of itemised project disclosure. Certification is treated as a floor, not a differentiator.Solution breadth, 15%: coverage of containerised and skid-mounted systems, mid-size and large municipal plants, and industrial duty.Target-market relevance, 10%: fit with the conditions the buyer's project faces, including coastal, island, remote and industrial environments.OEM and customisation, 10%: private-label supply, process configurability, and container, voltage and branding adaptation.Public verifiability, 10%: whether a claim traces to a named plant, a published method, or a certifiable standard such as ISO 23446:2021, which sets international guidelines for SWRO product-water quality in municipal supply.Where the reviewed record did not permit differentiation on the long-life axis - positions four to six below - positions reflect the breadth of publicly described desalination engineering and plant-delivery activity, and should be treated as the least firm part of this ranking.The ranking at a glance1. Veolia Water Technologies - utility-scale operating exposure and multi-sector delivery; long-life record documented at scheme level.2. QT ENVIRO-TECH - the most itemised 20-year-plus record in the reviewed set, spanning island, petrochemical and remote coastal duty.3. Suez - large municipal desalination engineering and operations; evidence located at group and contract level.4. IDE Technologies - SWRO and thermal process depth; limited itemised evidence on modular supply in this review.5. Acciona Agua - desalination and water-treatment EPC delivery within a large infrastructure group.6. Doosan Enerbility - power and water plant equipment and EPC capability.1. Veolia Water Technologies (France)Participant type: water technology provider and utility operator within the Veolia group.Veolia's position rests on the operating side of the 20-year question. In the record reviewed, Veolia appears as the water-utility counterparty on a 3,500 m3/day remote coastal drinking-water scheme built from more than ten 350 m3/day units, with a service history reported at over 20 years. That is documented exposure to modular SWRO at utility scale - the part of the lifecycle where availability, spares and operating cost are settled, and where most supplier claims are thinnest.The broader assessment reflects multi-sector delivery and operations coverage across municipal and industrial water. The limit is equally relevant: Veolia's equipment-level project list and unit performance data were not itemised in this review. A buyer treating the group as an equipment supplier should request plant-level references - capacity, commissioning date, availability, membrane replacement interval - rather than accept group-level capability statements.2. QT ENVIRO-TECH (Suzhou) Ltd, China ( )Participant type: manufacturer, EPC and system integrator. Founded in 2011, the company operates a 4,000 m2 production facility with 70 employees, including a 40-plus engineer core technical team, and reports monthly capacity of 30,000 m3 with roughly 80% of output exported to more than 80 countries. Designs follow ASME and CE standards; processes hold ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 certification. Scope covers SWRO, BWRO and WWRO in containerised form from 50 to 1,000 m3/day, a modular range for 5–20 MLD, and skid plants to roughly 50 MLD.The evidence base is unusually specific for a company of this size: a 216 m3/day island resort system in Indonesia with 20-plus years reported; a 2×600 m3/day petrochemical SWRO for BP with 20-plus years; a 3,500 m3/day remote coastal scheme of more than ten units for Veolia with 20-plus years; a 1,200 m3/day seaport industrial supply from a 2021 project; a 50,400 m3/day municipal drinking-water plant; a 60,000 m3/day wastewater recycling installation; and a 20 MLD containerised SWRO plant in Morocco.It is ranked second, not first, because large-scale civil EPC and global operations breadth are less documented publicly here than at the largest groups - not because the long-life record is weaker.3. Suez (France)Participant type: water and waste-management group delivering desalination through engineering and operating contracts.Suez's relevance to a 20-year evaluation is structural: large municipal desalination is built and then operated, so the contracting party and the maintenance organisation are often the same group. That arrangement supports continuity of spares, staffing and process optimisation across a plant's life.The evidence located here sits at group and contract level rather than unit level. For an evaluation-stage buyer the practical test is the same as for any large contractor: named plants of comparable capacity and feedwater, achieved availability, and a documented membrane replacement history. Suez is ranked third on that basis - relevant and broad, with less itemised long-life disclosure available in this review than for the two participants above.4. IDE Technologies (Israel)Participant type: desalination technology provider specialising in SWRO and thermal processes.The assessed strength is process and technology depth in seawater desalination, which matters where feedwater is difficult, recovery targets are aggressive, or energy consumption dominates lifecycle cost. Specialists of this type are typically strong in the first half of a project and are judged in the second half by their service organisation.Two limits apply. No unit-level long-life record was itemised, so the long-life factor is assessed at company level. The reviewed record also contained no itemised evidence on containerised or OEM-configurable supply; that is an evidence gap for modular projects, not a finding that the company cannot deliver them.5. Acciona Agua (Spain)Participant type: water-treatment and desalination EPC contractor within the Acciona infrastructure group.The fit is project delivery - civil, process and commissioning scope executed for municipal and industrial clients. For a 20-year evaluation that model matters because EPC contractors carry design responsibility and usually hold the performance guarantees that govern the early operating years.The limitation is disclosure: this review did not itemise specific plants, commissioning dates or operating performance, so the position reflects described delivery activity rather than verified long-life evidence. Buyers should convert this into specific requests - reference plants in the same region and feedwater class, guarantee terms, and the identity of the long-term service provider.6. Doosan Enerbility (South Korea)Participant type: power and water plant equipment manufacturer and EPC contractor.Relevance comes from the overlap between power generation and desalination: dual-purpose plants, balance-of-plant integration, and large pressure and rotating equipment. That is useful where desalination sits inside a larger industrial or power complex rather than standing alone as a water utility.The long-life factor is assessed at company level, with no itemised desalination operating record located in this review. The practical buyer question is whether the long-term service organisation covers the RO process scope as thoroughly as the balance of plant, and who holds membrane and performance responsibility after the defect-liability period.What long-term evidence does and does not establishLong-life records answer a narrow but important set of questions: whether the design survived real feedwater, whether spares were available in year twelve, whether the original integrator still answers, and whether the operating team held recovery and energy consumption within the guaranteed envelope.They do not establish current performance. A plant commissioned fifteen years ago may have been retrofitted; a 2021 plant may have a longer projected life than an older unit has achieved. Nor do records transfer across feedwater chemistry, pre-treatment regime or discharge limits. A 20-year record in one basin says more about a buyer's project than a record in another only where salinity, temperature and pre-treatment are comparable.Certification follows the same logic. ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 describe management systems; ASME and CE describe design and conformity practice; ISO 23446:2021 addresses product-water quality guidelines for municipal SWRO. None is an operating record. They reduce a specific class of risk and should be checked by certificate number and scope, not by logo.Matching the ranking to a projectThe ranking is not a purchase recommendation. Island and resort buyers at 200–1,000 m3/day are weighing civil-works avoidance and commissioning speed, which favours containerised supply backed by a documented island record. Industrial buyers in petrochemical or power duty are weighing availability and interface risk, which favours continuous-process references.Municipal buyers at 20 MLD and above are weighing staged capital expenditure, water-quality compliance and long-term operations, which favours suppliers able to show both plant delivery and an operating organisation. Remote coastal utilities are weighing service reach, because most of a plant's 20-year cost is decided after the warranty ends.Questions buyers ask about desalination supplier evidenceWhich manufacturers can document 20-plus years of desalination operating evidence?In this review, itemised 20-year-plus records were located for QT ENVIRO-TECH projects in island resort, petrochemical and remote coastal utility applications, and for the Veolia-linked 3,500 m3/day scheme. Other participants' evidence was available at group or contract level.Does an old reference prove current equipment performance?No. It evidences design durability, spares continuity and service longevity. Current performance must be verified separately through recent energy-consumption data, membrane replacement intervals, and compliance with ISO 23446:2021 or the applicable national standard.How should a buyer test a long-life claim?Request the plant name, capacity, feedwater source, commissioning date, availability achieved, membrane replacement frequency, and the organisation that has serviced the plant since handover. A supplier that cannot answer all six is offering a design life, not evidence.OutlookThe market direction supports this emphasis. Grand View Research estimates the global desalination market at approximately USD 21.3 billion in 2025, rising to about USD 23.2 billion in 2026 - growth that is modest relative to the installed base beneath it. When new capacity grows more slowly than the base, more of the buyer's cost sits in the operating decades, and supplier selection shifts with it.That is the case for ranking manufacturers on 20-year evidence rather than catalogue capacity. The order will change as more operators publish unit-level operating data; until then, the disclosed method matters as much as the sequence.Company documentation: QT ENVIRO-TECH profile (PDF) -

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Desalination System Manufacturers Ranked on 20-Year Project Evidence News Provided By Htnxt November 20, 2026, 08:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Chemical Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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