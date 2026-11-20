Printful Compares 16 Print-on-Demand Providers to Choose a Fulfillment Partner

The resource reviews each provider's product range, production setup, shipping, branding, and integrations, and sets out seven criteria for online sellers

- Davis Sarmins, Director of Growth Marketing at PrintfulCHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Printful, a leading global print-on-demand and fulfillment company, has released an updated guide comparing 16 providers that online sellers can use to offer custom products without buying inventory or handling fulfillment. The resource assesses each provider by product range, pricing, branding, integrations, shipping, and production setup, and identifies the type of seller each one suits.16 Providers Reviewed Across 6 FactorsAccording to the guide, the best print-on-demand companies differ mainly in how they produce orders and how much control they give sellers. The list covers Printful, Printify, Redbubble, Amazon Merch on Demand, Gelato, Merchize, Zazzle, Society6, Gooten, Spreadshop, Fine Art America, Spring, Spreadshirt, Teelaunch, Apliiq, and CustomCat. Each entry sets out what the provider is best for, alongside its advantages and drawbacks.A summary table places five of the providers side by side. Printful is listed with 607 products and strong branding options, and is positioned for brands with repeat customers. Printify is listed with more than 2,000 products and more than 90 Print Providers, and is positioned for sellers who want choice and provider flexibility. Gelato is described as suited to local production for global audiences, while Redbubble and Amazon Merch on Demand are described as options for artists and creators who want marketplace reach.Production Models and Branding ControlThe guide separates providers by production setup: in-house facilities, local production, marketplace networks, and third-party providers. Printful notes that it produces orders in its own facilities and offers direct-to-garment, all-over print, DTFlex, embroidery, and unlimited color embroidery, along with 22 sales channel integrations and bulk discounts. Branding options include custom neck and inside labels, custom packaging, pack-ins, and branded packing slips on eligible products. The guide also acknowledges trade-offs, noting that some competitors have larger catalogs and that base prices may be higher than those of marketplace-style suppliers.The resource highlights that network-based models work differently. Gelato is listed with more than 250 print partners in 32 countries and delivery to more than 200 countries and territories, and the company maintains a separate Printful vs Gelato guide for sellers weighing the two approaches. Marketplace platforms are presented as a way to reduce setup work in exchange for less control over branding and customer data, and a Printful vs Redbubble guide is available for sellers deciding between a marketplace and their own storefront.Seven Criteria for Choosing a ProviderBeyond the individual reviews, the guide sets out seven criteria for evaluating a provider: product range, production setup, shipping logic, branding options, integrations, profit control, and testing workflow. Printful notes that sellers should not choose on base price alone and should test the full path from design upload to delivery. The guide recommends ordering samples to check feel, color, sizing, and packaging, and comparing total cost, including shipping, fees, and taxes, against the retail price."The right partner depends on what a seller is building. We wanted to give merchants a clear way to compare production, branding, and total cost before they commit," said Davis Sarmins, Director of Growth Marketing at Printful.The guide closes with answers to common seller questions. It states that the most profitable product depends on base cost, retail price, shipping, demand, and design, and lists hoodies, t-shirts, mugs, phone cases, posters, and wall art as strong options. The full guide is available on the Printful blog.About PrintfulPrintful is a global ecommerce platform and on-demand production partner that helps entrepreneurs and businesses create and sell custom products online. Through in-house production, fulfillment services, ecommerce integrations, and design tools, Printful enables brands to launch and grow without holding inventory.

Maria Kennedy

Printful

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Printful Compares 16 Print-on-Demand Providers to Choose a Fulfillment Partner News Provided By Printful Latvia AS November 20, 2026, 08:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Retail, Technology, World & Regional



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