MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) A major anti-encroachment demolition drive near Prabhadevi railway station on the Western line was on Friday abruptly halted following a direct phone call between Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Western Railway had scheduled a two-day demolition drive on Thursday and Friday to clear 101 unauthorised structures situated on railway land on the west side of Prabhadevi station.

A demolition squad, accompanied by JCB excavators and a heavy police deployment, arrived at the site to execute the action.

The move triggered fierce protests from local residents, who demanded proper rehabilitation before any structures were razed.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ajay Choudhari and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Bala Nandgaonkar joined the residents on the streets, attempting to halt the drive through urgent phone calls to authorities.

Despite the opposition, railway officials and police initially refused to back down. The standoff ended only after Dy CM Shinde intervened and spoke directly with Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Urging an immediate stop to the demolition, he requested that further action be taken only after taking local residents into confidence.

Following the conversation, Minister Vaishnaw issued immediate orders to suspend the operation, prompting the JCBs and demolition teams to withdraw from the area.

Shinde explained that a joint meeting between the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA), the State Housing Department, and the Railway Ministry had already taken place the previous week.

"I personally discussed this with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw during that meeting," Shinde said.

"These residents have been living here for 50 to 60 years; they are not recent settlers. We must ensure their proper rehabilitation. Together, the Railway Department and the Housing Department will rehabilitate them. Accordingly, the Railways' R&D wing and our SRA policy team jointly prepared a Detailed Project Report (DPR), and it was decided that no demolition should occur until the rehabilitation process is settled," he said.

Expressing disappointment that railway officials still proceeded to the site despite the agreement, Shinde added, "I just spoke with Ashwini Vaishnaw and reminded him that this action shouldn't happen given our prior understanding. He assured me that he would instruct his officials to stop the drive immediately."