MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) held discussions with United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Heba Hagrass highlighting India's efforts to advance digital accessibility and inclusion for persons with disabilities, an official statement said on Friday.

The ministry showcased several initiatives supporting digital inclusion, including the Guidelines for Indian Government Websites and Apps (GIGW) 3.0, aligned with Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.1 Level AA, and Indian Standard IS 17802 for accessibility of ICT products and services, which became enforceable under amended RPwD Rules in 2023.

MeitY also highlighted accessibility certification, testing websites as well as apps through STQC, with 73 ministries and departments certified, as well as digital testing tools such as SugamyaWeb and SATYA.

The meeting also highlighted UX4G, which has given UX audit and design support to over 400 government websites and apps, and whose ready-to-use accessibility widget is used by over 1,800 websites.

The ministry further highlighted inclusive digital public services including Bhashini for multilingual access, the UMANG platform delivering citizen services in 23 languages, and the Namaste Bharat AI citizen guide featuring multilingual and voice-based capabilities.

Among assistive solutions, the ministry showcased Divyang Sarthi, a platform offering virtual reality-based learning content for persons with intellectual disabilities.

The interaction took place during Hagrass's official visit to India from November 16-25, 2026, and was attended by representatives from the Ministry of External Affairs, National Informatics Centre (NIC), Standardisation Testing and Quality Certification (STQC), Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) and National e-Governance Division (NeGD).

MeitY reiterated its commitment to regularly updating accessibility guidelines in line with international standards, supporting certification and compliance, building the capacity of officials and developers, and sharing India's tools and experience.

The ministry also said it would continue to develop digital assistive solutions for greater inclusion.

-IANS

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