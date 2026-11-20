MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The 10-Year Impact Report showcases MBRIF's support for more than 240 innovators and their contributions to developing national capabilities across seven priority sectors. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The report was launched at an event in Dubai highlighting the Fund's landmark achievements and priorities for its next phase.

Fatima Yousif Alnaqbi:“The Fund embodies the UAE's approach to building an integrated ecosystem that empowers innovators and transforms ideas into sustainable economic value.”

Shaker Zainal:“We are building on the partnerships forged over the past decade to enable more innovators to grow and scale from the UAE.”

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 2026: The Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund (MBRIF), an initiative launched by the Ministry of Finance to support the UAE's innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem, has unveiled its 10-Year Impact Report, entitled 'FROM WHAT IF TO WHAT IS: Celebrating a Decade of Impact', at a special event in Dubai. The report highlights a decade of achievements in empowering innovators and helping them transform ideas into sustainable businesses. It also highlights how the community of innovators supported by the Fund has contributed to job creation, capital attraction, broader access to essential services and the development of new national capabilities that strengthen the UAE economy's competitiveness and support its future priorities.

The report traces the Fund's strategic evolution from an initiative offering financing solutions into an integrated platform for enabling innovation and business growth, connecting innovators and entrepreneurs with funding, specialist expertise, markets, regulatory and government entities, investors and strategic partners. Since its launch in 2016, MBRIF has supported more than 240 innovators, enabling them to collectively raise more than AED 3.5 billion in funding and contributed to creating more than 1,500 jobs in the UAE. The Fund has also attracted applications from more than 100 countries, reflecting the UAE's position as a global hub for talent, innovators and entrepreneurs seeking to develop, test and scale new solutions in wider markets.

The event brought together representatives of government entities, strategic partners, the Fund's Advisory and Decision Committee, investors and entrepreneurs, alongside innovators whose journeys and success stories feature in the report.

Innovation as a Foundation for the Knowledge Economy and National Capabilities:

The report presents a broader framework for measuring the impact of innovation, looking beyond figures such as funding raised and the number of companies supported. It also considers MBRIF's innovators'' contribution to building national capabilities, strengthening local value chains, expanding access to services and enabling vital sectors in line with the UAE's strategic priorities.

On this occasion, Fatima Yousif Al Naqbi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Support Services Sector at the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry's representative at MBRIF, said:“The landmark achievements of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund over its first decade reflect the UAE's forward-looking vision for building a knowledge and innovation-based economy. They also underscore the importance of establishing an integrated national ecosystem that nurtures talent and promising ideas. Since the Fund's inception, we have worked to create an enabling environment that connects innovators with funding, expertise, partnerships and markets, helping them transform their ideas into sustainable businesses that generate added value and contribute to the growth and competitiveness of the national economy.”

She added:“As the UAE continues to diversify its economy and invest in future-focused sectors, innovation remains a fundamental driver of growth, competitiveness and the development of national capabilities. The Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund demonstrates how government entities, financial institutions, strategic partners and entrepreneurs can work together to translate innovation into tangible economic value and develop sustainable capabilities that reinforce the UAE's leadership in sectors of national priority.”

A Decade of Achievements Paving the Way for a New Phase of Growth and Expansion

Shaker Zainal, Head of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund, said:“Our experience over the past decade has demonstrated that empowering innovators requires an integrated ecosystem combining flexible financing solutions with business growth services, while responding to companies' needs at different stages of development. An innovator may need financing at one stage, and specialist expertise, market access, an understanding of regulatory requirements or partnership-building at another. With this in mind, we have continued to develop the Fund's programmes and services to turn growth challenges into promising opportunities. The impact documented in this report underscores the importance of providing innovators with the right support throughout their growth journeys.”

He added:“Over the coming decade, we look forward to building on what has been achieved, enabling a new generation of entrepreneurs and more innovative companies to grow and scale from the UAE. We will continue to strengthen links between the innovation ecosystem, economic sectors and strategic partners, and support the development of solutions that deliver lasting economic, social and environmental value. We will also deepen our partnerships and draw on the expertise developed over the past years, reinforcing innovation's role in advancing national priorities and strengthening the UAE's position as a global hub for innovation, business and future solutions.”

Pathways to Supporting Innovators:

The Fund's support ecosystem is built around three complementary programmes tailored to the different stages of innovative companies' growth. These pathways cover seven national priority sectors: clean energy, transport, education, healthcare, technology, water and space.

Through its Guarantee Scheme programme, MBRIF enables innovative companies operating in the UAE to access affordable and flexible financing solutions from banks, without taking an equity stake in the companies. Since 2016, this scheme has provided guarantees for financing exceeding AED 45 million.

The Innovation Accelerator programme, launched in 2018, provides mentorship, guidance, sector-specific expertise and connections to markets and partners. Across 12 cohorts, the programme has helped facilitate more than 3,000 collaboration opportunities with different sectors of the innovation ecosystem, supporting innovative businesses as they grow in the UAE and expand into regional and international markets.

Meanwhile, the Innovation Trailblazers programme, launched in 2025, has extended the Fund's support to the next generation of entrepreneurs. Its inaugural edition attracted 70 applications from 20 universities, with 13 teams reaching the final stage and the winning teams receiving financial grants and strategic guidance.

Tangible Economic, Social and Environmental Impact:

The report showcases success stories and pioneering examples that illustrate how MBRIF-supported companies have transformed innovative ideas into practical solutions and measurable outcomes, creating economic, social and environmental impact.

On the economic front, MBRIF-supported companies have contributed to the development of vital sectors and new industries, strengthened local production, expanded business opportunities and supported national value chains. The companies featured in the report, include Quiqup, an innovative logistics solutions provider established in the UAE, which facilitated AED 875 million worth of commercial transactions in 2026, Pure Harvest, an agricultural innovation company producing more than 13,000 tonnes of fresh crops annually in the UAE, and Toothpick, within healthcare, has arranged more than AED 150 million in patient financing through licensed financing partners, helping improve access to treatment. The report also highlights AkelTech, which is contributing to high-value manufacturing capabilities in the UAE through automated food solutions designed and manufactured locally.

From a social perspective, supported innovations have contributed to solutions that improve quality of life in healthcare, education, social inclusion and public services. Peekapak, a social and emotional learning platform, has reached approximately 50,000 students across 80 schools in the UAE. Assistive technologies developed by Key2Enable have reached more than 30,000 registered users worldwide, empowering People of Determination to communicate and interact with greater independence. In government technology, 01Gov uses agentic artificial intelligence (AI) to help government teams access and apply global best practices in government innovation, strengthening government capabilities and the use of knowledge and technology in decision-making and service development.

On the environmental front, the report highlights innovative solutions that enhance water security, reduce food waste and advance the transition to a circular economy, while contributing to sustainable national industries and low-carbon technologies. Manhat has developed technology to produce fresh water from seawater without relying on electricity, while Circa Biotech converts food waste into proteins, sustainable aviation fuel and fertilisers through a circular-economy model. Nadeera encourages households and communities to sort and recycle waste through a technology-enabled rewards system. AVANI is developing manufacturing capabilities in the UAE to produce sustainable alternatives to conventional single-use plastic products. The report also features Seramic Materials, which recycles industrial waste into construction materials and technical ceramic products that can reduce carbon emissions by more than 30% and energy consumption during processing by approximately 20% compared with conventional alternatives.

The report also points to the growing regional and international profile of innovators supported by the Fund. Members of its community secured more than 65 places on the UAE's Future 100 lists across 2023, 2024 and 2025. Supported companies have also received regional and international awards and recognition, reflecting the competitiveness of their solutions.

The Fund's priorities for its next phase are guided by the leadership's forward-looking vision and the UAE's national strategic directions, including We the UAE 2031, the UAE Water Security Strategy 2036, the National Food Security Strategy 2051 and UAE Centennial 2071. Together, these priorities aim to enable vital sectors, strengthen the competitiveness of the national economy and build a more diversified and sustainable future.