Vietnam To Open Embassy In Azerbaijan Soon
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) HANOI, Vietnam, November 20. Vietnam will open an embassy in Azerbaijan in the near future, Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung said during a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Trend 's special correspondent reports.
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