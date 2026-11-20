MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijani specialists played a key role in the development of Vietnam's oil and gas industry, contributing to everything from geological exploration and offshore drilling to the training of local professionals.

Trend 's special correspondent Laman Zeynalova highlighted Azerbaijan's contribution in a report from Hanoi.

According to her, cooperation between the two countries in the oil and gas sector dates back to 1959, when Vietnam's first president, Ho Chi Minh, visited Azerbaijan.

"After learning about the expertise of Azerbaijani oil industry specialists, Ho Chi Minh requested that experts be sent to Vietnam to help establish the country's own oil and gas industry.

Azerbaijani specialists participated in geological exploration, offshore drilling and engineering projects, helping lay the foundations for the further development of Vietnam's oil and gas sector.

A major milestone came in 1981 with the establishment of Vietsovpetro, a Soviet-Vietnamese joint venture that also involved Azerbaijani specialists.

By 1986, commercial oil production had begun at Vietnam's White Tiger (Bạch Hổ) field. This marked a significant step in the development of the country's oil industry," the correspondent noted.

Azerbaijan's assistance also extended to education: "Thousands of Vietnamese specialists received their education in Azerbaijan and subsequently applied the knowledge they had acquired in their home country."

In conclusion, Zeynalova emphasized that cooperation between the two countries in the oil and gas sector continues to this day.

"An important part of this cooperation is the relationship between the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and Vietnam's PetroVietnam.

The history of Vietnam's oil and gas industry demonstrates the significant contribution Azerbaijani specialists have made to the development of this sector," Zeynalova concluded.

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