MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Economy and Commerce has held a training session on implementing the Model Code of Business Ethics and fostering an ethical business environment, according to the ministry.

The event took place on November 18, 2026, and brought together entrepreneurs and representatives of the business community.

Representatives of the Prosecutor General's Office, the Anti-Corruption Business Council under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, and the State Tax Service under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic delivered presentations.

Participants discussed key areas of the country's anti-corruption policy and the application of the Model Code of Business Ethics to improve business transparency and reduce corruption risks.

Speakers also explained procedures for conducting on-site tax control inspections and collecting tax arrears, presented the services available through the Taxpayer's Portal, and answered questions from entrepreneurs.

The Model Code and recommendations on assessing and minimizing corruption risks were approved by Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 626, dated September 18, 2026. The documents are advisory in nature and can be used by companies when developing their internal rules.

The training was held pursuant to Item 12 of the Action Plan for implementing the 2026–2027 State Program for Anti-Corruption Information Policy of the Kyrgyz Republic, approved by Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 29, dated January 27, 2026.